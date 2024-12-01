flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Crown 1930 (United Kingdom, George V)

Obverse Crown 1930 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V Reverse Crown 1930 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 28,28 g
  • Pure silver (0,4546 oz) 14,14 g
  • Diameter 38,6 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 4,847

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George V
  • Denomination Crown
  • Year 1930
  • Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (210)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1930 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 32913 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 5,040. Bidding took place January 21, 2021.

United Kingdom Crown 1930 at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
204 $
Price in auction currency 160 GBP
United Kingdom Crown 1930 at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
166 $
Price in auction currency 130 GBP
For the sale of Crown 1930 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

