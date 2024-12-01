United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Crown 1930 (United Kingdom, George V)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 28,28 g
- Pure silver (0,4546 oz) 14,14 g
- Diameter 38,6 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 4,847
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George V
- Denomination Crown
- Year 1930
- Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (210)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1930 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 32913 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 5,040. Bidding took place January 21, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
204 $
Price in auction currency 160 GBP
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
166 $
Price in auction currency 130 GBP
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date November 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date November 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 24, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 24, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Date September 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date July 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller MDC Monaco
Date March 9, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Crown 1930 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
