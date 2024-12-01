Crown 1929 (United Kingdom, George V)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1929 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 714 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 4,200. Bidding took place March 22, 2016.

