Crown 1929 (United Kingdom, George V)

Obverse Crown 1929 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V Reverse Crown 1929 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 28,28 g
  • Pure silver (0,4546 oz) 14,14 g
  • Diameter 38,6 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 4,994

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George V
  • Denomination Crown
  • Year 1929
  • Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (238)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1929 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 714 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 4,200. Bidding took place March 22, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
  • Auction World (7)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (13)
  • Bruun Rasmussen (1)
  • CNG (3)
  • Coinhouse (3)
  • Davissons Ltd. (4)
  • DNW (35)
  • Goldberg (4)
  • Heritage (20)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd (2)
  • iNumis (1)
  • Katz (2)
  • Kroha (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • London Coins (41)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • Morton & Eden (2)
  • Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (5)
  • Nomisma (1)
  • NOONANS (13)
  • Numismatica Luciani (1)
  • Oslo Myntgalleri (1)
  • Schulman (2)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Sovereign Rarities (2)
  • Spink (38)
  • St James’s (5)
  • Stack's (8)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (10)
  • Stephen Album (2)
  • Teutoburger (3)
  • UBS (1)
  • WAG (2)
United Kingdom Crown 1929 at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
166 $
Price in auction currency 130 GBP
United Kingdom Crown 1929 at auction St James’s - November 2, 2024
Seller St James’s
Date November 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
168 $
Price in auction currency 130 GBP
United Kingdom Crown 1929 at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1929 at auction London Coins - March 3, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
