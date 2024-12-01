United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Crown 1929 (United Kingdom, George V)
Photo by: NOONANS
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 28,28 g
- Pure silver (0,4546 oz) 14,14 g
- Diameter 38,6 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 4,994
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George V
- Denomination Crown
- Year 1929
- Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (238)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1929 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 714 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 4,200. Bidding took place March 22, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
- Auction World (7)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (13)
- Bruun Rasmussen (1)
- CNG (3)
- Coinhouse (3)
- Davissons Ltd. (4)
- DNW (35)
- Goldberg (4)
- Heritage (20)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd (2)
- iNumis (1)
- Katz (2)
- Kroha (1)
- Künker (1)
- London Coins (41)
- MDC Monaco (1)
- Morton & Eden (2)
- Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (5)
- Nomisma (1)
- NOONANS (13)
- Numismatica Luciani (1)
- Oslo Myntgalleri (1)
- Schulman (2)
- SINCONA (1)
- Sovereign Rarities (2)
- Spink (38)
- St James’s (5)
- Stack's (8)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (10)
- Stephen Album (2)
- Teutoburger (3)
- UBS (1)
- WAG (2)
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
166 $
Price in auction currency 130 GBP
Seller St James’s
Date November 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
168 $
Price in auction currency 130 GBP
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 24, 2024
Condition PF64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 22, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Date September 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date July 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date March 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
123 ... 12
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Crown 1929 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search