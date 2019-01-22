United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Threepence 1923 (United Kingdom, George V)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 1,41 g
- Pure silver (0,0227 oz) 0,705 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 1,430
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George V
- Denomination Threepence
- Year 1923
- Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1923 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 333 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 170. Bidding took place April 22, 2020.
Where to sell?
For the sale of Threepence 1923 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
