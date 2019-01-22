flag
Threepence 1923 (United Kingdom, George V)

Obverse Threepence 1923 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V Reverse Threepence 1923 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 1,41 g
  • Pure silver (0,0227 oz) 0,705 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 1,430

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George V
  • Denomination Threepence
  • Year 1923
  • Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1923 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 333 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 170. Bidding took place April 22, 2020.

Сondition
United Kingdom Threepence 1923 at auction Tauler & Fau - January 22, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 22, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Threepence 1923 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.

