United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Threepence 1922 (United Kingdom, George V)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 1,41 g
- Pure silver (0,0227 oz) 0,705 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 7,981,000
- Mintage BU 1,373
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George V
- Denomination Threepence
- Year 1922
- Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1922 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 2214 sold at the London Coins LTD auction for GBP 75. Bidding took place December 3, 2022.
Seller London Coins
Date December 4, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
92 $
Price in auction currency 75 GBP
Seller Goldberg
Date September 16, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
69 $
Price in auction currency 69 USD
Where to sell?
For the sale of Threepence 1922 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
