Threepence 1922 (United Kingdom, George V)

Obverse Threepence 1922 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V Reverse Threepence 1922 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V

Photo by: Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 1,41 g
  • Pure silver (0,0227 oz) 0,705 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 7,981,000
  • Mintage BU 1,373

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George V
  • Denomination Threepence
  • Year 1922
  • Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1922 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 2214 sold at the London Coins LTD auction for GBP 75. Bidding took place December 3, 2022.

United Kingdom Threepence 1922 at auction Russiancoin - September 5, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 5, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1922 at auction Russiancoin - March 7, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1922 at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
United Kingdom Threepence 1922 at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date February 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1922 at auction London Coins - December 4, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date December 4, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
92 $
Price in auction currency 75 GBP
United Kingdom Threepence 1922 at auction Goldberg - September 16, 2020
United Kingdom Threepence 1922 at auction Goldberg - September 16, 2020
Seller Goldberg
Date September 16, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
69 $
Price in auction currency 69 USD
United Kingdom Threepence 1922 at auction Goldberg - June 3, 2020
United Kingdom Threepence 1922 at auction Goldberg - June 3, 2020
Seller Goldberg
Date June 3, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1922 at auction Katz - December 23, 2018
Seller Katz
Date December 23, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1922 at auction Künker - February 7, 2013
Seller Künker
Date February 7, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price

