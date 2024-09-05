United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Threepence 1917 (United Kingdom, George V)
Photo by: Katz Auction
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 1,41 g
- Pure silver (0,0419 oz) 1,3042 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 21,664,000
- Mintage BU 1,237
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George V
- Denomination Threepence
- Year 1917
- Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1917 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 55613 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 80. Bidding took place October 9, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Stack's
Date October 9, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
80 $
Price in auction currency 80 USD
Seller V. GADOURY
Date September 1, 2022
Condition PL64 PCGS
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Threepence 1917 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
