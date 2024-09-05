flag
Threepence 1917 (United Kingdom, George V)

Obverse Threepence 1917 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V Reverse Threepence 1917 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 1,41 g
  • Pure silver (0,0419 oz) 1,3042 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 21,664,000
  • Mintage BU 1,237

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George V
  • Denomination Threepence
  • Year 1917
  • Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1917 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 55613 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 80. Bidding took place October 9, 2022.

United Kingdom Threepence 1917 at auction BAC - October 1, 2024
Seller BAC
Date October 1, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1917 at auction Russiancoin - September 5, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 5, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1917 at auction Klondike Auction - March 12, 2024
Seller Klondike Auction
Date March 12, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1917 at auction BAC - September 20, 2023
Seller BAC
Date September 20, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1917 at auction BAC - March 29, 2023
Seller BAC
Date March 29, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1917 at auction Stack's - October 9, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date October 9, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
80 $
Price in auction currency 80 USD
United Kingdom Threepence 1917 at auction BAC - October 5, 2022
Seller BAC
Date October 5, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1917 at auction V. GADOURY - September 1, 2022
Seller V. GADOURY
Date September 1, 2022
Condition PL64 PCGS
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
United Kingdom Threepence 1917 at auction Katz - July 28, 2022
Seller Katz
Date July 28, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1917 at auction BAC - May 11, 2022
Seller BAC
Date May 11, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1917 at auction St James’s - March 30, 2022
Seller St James’s
Date March 30, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1917 at auction BAC - December 15, 2021
Seller BAC
Date December 15, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1917 at auction Inasta - June 23, 2021
Seller Inasta
Date June 23, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1917 at auction BAC - June 16, 2021
Seller BAC
Date June 16, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1917 at auction BAC - December 16, 2020
Seller BAC
Date December 16, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1917 at auction BAC - May 28, 2020
Seller BAC
Date May 28, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1917 at auction BAC - October 31, 2019
Seller BAC
Date October 31, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1917 at auction Spink - August 18, 2019
Seller Spink
Date August 18, 2019
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1917 at auction BAC - February 26, 2019
Seller BAC
Date February 26, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1917 at auction Katz - April 23, 2017
Seller Katz
Date April 23, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1917 at auction Numis.be - May 21, 2013
Seller Numis.be
Date May 21, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price

