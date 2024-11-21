flag
Threepence 1916 (United Kingdom, George V)

Obverse Threepence 1916 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V Reverse Threepence 1916 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 1,41 g
  • Pure silver (0,0419 oz) 1,3042 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 18,556,000
  • Mintage BU 1,128

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George V
  • Denomination Threepence
  • Year 1916
  • Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1916 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 61257 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 119. Bidding took place July 6, 2017.

United Kingdom Threepence 1916 at auction Katz - November 21, 2024
Seller Katz
Date November 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 6 EUR
United Kingdom Threepence 1916 at auction Russiancoin - October 3, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 3, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1916 at auction Russiancoin - September 5, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 5, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1916 at auction BAC - August 27, 2024
Seller BAC
Date August 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1916 at auction Russiancoin - May 16, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 16, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1916 at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
United Kingdom Threepence 1916 at auction BAC - September 20, 2023
Seller BAC
Date September 20, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1916 at auction BAC - March 29, 2023
Seller BAC
Date March 29, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1916 at auction BAC - October 5, 2022
Seller BAC
Date October 5, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1916 at auction BAC - May 11, 2022
Seller BAC
Date May 11, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1916 at auction BAC - December 15, 2021
Seller BAC
Date December 15, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1916 at auction Monedalia.es - November 30, 2021
Seller Monedalia.es
Date November 30, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1916 at auction BAC - June 16, 2021
Seller BAC
Date June 16, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1916 at auction BAC - December 16, 2020
Seller BAC
Date December 16, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1916 at auction BAC - May 28, 2020
Seller BAC
Date May 28, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1916 at auction BAC - October 31, 2019
Seller BAC
Date October 31, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1916 at auction BAC - February 26, 2019
Seller BAC
Date February 26, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1916 at auction Heritage - July 6, 2017
United Kingdom Threepence 1916 at auction Heritage - July 6, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date July 6, 2017
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1916 at auction Heritage - December 13, 2009
United Kingdom Threepence 1916 at auction Heritage - December 13, 2009
Seller Heritage
Date December 13, 2009
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Threepence 1916 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

