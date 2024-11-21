United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Threepence 1916 (United Kingdom, George V)
Photo by: Katz Auction
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 1,41 g
- Pure silver (0,0419 oz) 1,3042 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 18,556,000
- Mintage BU 1,128
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George V
- Denomination Threepence
- Year 1916
- Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1916 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 61257 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 119. Bidding took place July 6, 2017.
