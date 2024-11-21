Threepence 1916 (United Kingdom, George V)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1916 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 61257 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 119. Bidding took place July 6, 2017.

