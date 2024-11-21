Threepence 1915 (United Kingdom, George V)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1915 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 5406 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 490. Bidding took place June 29, 2021.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (3) XF (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) AU55 (1) Service NGC (1)