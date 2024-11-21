United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Threepence 1915 (United Kingdom, George V)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 1,41 g
- Pure silver (0,0419 oz) 1,3042 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 5,452,000
- Mintage BU 1,293
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George V
- Denomination Threepence
- Year 1915
- Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1915 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 5406 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 490. Bidding took place June 29, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Heritage (1)
- Katz (3)
- Pesek Auctions (1)
- Russiancoin (1)
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 5, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
3 $
Price in auction currency 300 RUB
