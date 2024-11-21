flag
Threepence 1915 (United Kingdom, George V)

Obverse Threepence 1915 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V Reverse Threepence 1915 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 1,41 g
  • Pure silver (0,0419 oz) 1,3042 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 5,452,000
  • Mintage BU 1,293

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George V
  • Denomination Threepence
  • Year 1915
  • Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1915 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 5406 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 490. Bidding took place June 29, 2021.

United Kingdom Threepence 1915 at auction Katz - November 21, 2024
Seller Katz
Date November 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
United Kingdom Threepence 1915 at auction Russiancoin - September 5, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 5, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
3 $
Price in auction currency 300 RUB
United Kingdom Threepence 1915 at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date February 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date February 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1915 at auction Katz - August 31, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 31, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1915 at auction Katz - July 28, 2022
Seller Katz
Date July 28, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1915 at auction Heritage - August 9, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date August 9, 2012
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date August 9, 2012
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
