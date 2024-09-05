Threepence 1914 (United Kingdom, George V)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1914 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 382 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 340. Bidding took place September 23, 2013.

