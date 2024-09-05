flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Threepence 1914 (United Kingdom, George V)

Obverse Threepence 1914 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V Reverse Threepence 1914 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 1,41 g
  • Pure silver (0,0419 oz) 1,3042 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 6,735,000
  • Mintage BU 982

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George V
  • Denomination Threepence
  • Year 1914
  • Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1914 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 382 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 340. Bidding took place September 23, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • BAC (13)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Katz (2)
  • Pesek Auctions (1)
  • Russiancoin (6)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • TMAJK sro (1)
United Kingdom Threepence 1914 at auction BAC - October 1, 2024
Seller BAC
Date October 1, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1914 at auction Russiancoin - September 5, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 5, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1914 at auction TMAJK sro - March 14, 2024
Seller TMAJK sro
Seller TMAJK sro
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1914 at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date February 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1914 at auction Katz - October 15, 2023
Seller Katz
Date October 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
United Kingdom Threepence 1914 at auction Russiancoin - September 14, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 14, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1914 at auction Katz - August 16, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 14 EUR
United Kingdom Threepence 1914 at auction Russiancoin - April 27, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 27, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1914 at auction BAC - April 26, 2023
Seller BAC
Date April 26, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1914 at auction BAC - November 9, 2022
Seller BAC
Date November 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1914 at auction Russiancoin - October 13, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1914 at auction BAC - October 5, 2022
Seller BAC
Date October 5, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1914 at auction BAC - June 8, 2022
Seller BAC
Date June 8, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1914 at auction BAC - May 11, 2022
Seller BAC
Date May 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1914 at auction Stephen Album - March 8, 2022
Seller Stephen Album
Date March 8, 2022
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1914 at auction BAC - January 26, 2022
Seller BAC
Date January 26, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1914 at auction Russiancoin - December 23, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 23, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1914 at auction BAC - December 15, 2021
Seller BAC
Date December 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1914 at auction BAC - June 16, 2021
Seller BAC
Date June 16, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1914 at auction Russiancoin - May 13, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 13, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1914 at auction BAC - December 16, 2020
Seller BAC
Date December 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price

Top lot
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Roccaro Collezioni
Auction Feb 15, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny
Auction Jan 25, 2025
