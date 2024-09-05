United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Threepence 1914 (United Kingdom, George V)
Photo by: Katz Auction
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 1,41 g
- Pure silver (0,0419 oz) 1,3042 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 6,735,000
- Mintage BU 982
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George V
- Denomination Threepence
- Year 1914
- Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1914 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 382 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 340. Bidding took place September 23, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Stephen Album
Date March 8, 2022
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Threepence 1914 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
