Threepence 1913 (United Kingdom, George V)
Photo by: Katz Auction
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 1,41 g
- Pure silver (0,0419 oz) 1,3042 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 7,144,000
- Mintage BU 1,228
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George V
- Denomination Threepence
- Year 1913
- Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1913 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 3925 sold at the Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd auction for AUD 260. Bidding took place August 30, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Katz
Date November 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 12 EUR
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date September 2, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Threepence 1913 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
