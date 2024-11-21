flag
Threepence 1913 (United Kingdom, George V)

Obverse Threepence 1913 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V Reverse Threepence 1913 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 1,41 g
  • Pure silver (0,0419 oz) 1,3042 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 7,144,000
  • Mintage BU 1,228

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George V
  • Denomination Threepence
  • Year 1913
  • Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1913 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 3925 sold at the Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd auction for AUD 260. Bidding took place August 30, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AURORA (1)
  • BAC (5)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Katz (2)
  • Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)
  • Numismatica Luciani (1)
  • Pesek Auctions (1)
  • Russiancoin (3)
United Kingdom Threepence 1913 at auction Katz - November 21, 2024
Seller Katz
Date November 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 12 EUR
United Kingdom Threepence 1913 at auction CoinsNB - August 10, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date August 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 6 EUR
United Kingdom Threepence 1913 at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date February 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1913 at auction Russiancoin - February 22, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1913 at auction Russiancoin - October 26, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 26, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1913 at auction AURORA - May 25, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date May 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1913 at auction Numismatica Luciani - March 11, 2023
Seller Numismatica Luciani
Date March 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1913 at auction Katz - December 29, 2021
Seller Katz
Date December 29, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1913 at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - September 2, 2021
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date September 2, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1913 at auction BAC - June 16, 2021
Seller BAC
Date June 16, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1913 at auction BAC - December 16, 2020
Seller BAC
Date December 16, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1913 at auction BAC - May 28, 2020
Seller BAC
Date May 28, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1913 at auction BAC - October 31, 2019
Seller BAC
Date October 31, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1913 at auction Russiancoin - October 31, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 31, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1913 at auction BAC - February 26, 2019
Seller BAC
Date February 26, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1913 at auction Heritage - October 19, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date October 19, 2017
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Threepence 1913 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Best offers
