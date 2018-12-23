United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Twopence 1922 (United Kingdom, George V)
Photo by: Katz Auction
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 0,94 g
- Pure silver (0,0151 oz) 0,47 g
- Diameter 13 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 3,074
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George V
- Denomination Twopence
- Year 1922
- Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence 1922 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 644 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 23. Bidding took place December 22, 2018.
Сondition
- All companies
- Katz (1)
