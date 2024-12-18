United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Twopence 1911 (United Kingdom, George V)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 0,94 g
- Pure silver (0,028 oz) 0,8695 g
- Diameter 13 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 1,635
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George V
- Denomination Twopence
- Year 1911
- Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence 1911 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 907 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 220,000. Bidding took place April 16, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (1)
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Coin Cabinet (2)
- Rio de la Plata (1)
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 18, 2024
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
89 $
Price in auction currency 70 GBP
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date December 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 45 USD
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 27, 2020
Condition PL64 PCGS
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Twopence 1911 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
