Twopence 1911 (United Kingdom, George V)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence 1911 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 907 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 220,000. Bidding took place April 16, 2017.

Сondition PROOF (2) PROOFLIKE (1) UNC (1) XF (1) Condition (slab) PF64 (1) PF63 (1) PL64 (1) Service NGC (2) PCGS (1)