flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Halfcrown 1935 (United Kingdom, George V)

Obverse Halfcrown 1935 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V Reverse Halfcrown 1935 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 14,14 g
  • Pure silver (0,2273 oz) 7,07 g
  • Diameter 32,3 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 7,022,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George V
  • Denomination Halfcrown
  • Year 1935
  • Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (57)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1935 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 24395 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,350. Bidding took place April 18, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Agora (2)
  • Auction World (1)
  • Aurea (1)
  • BAC (16)
  • Coin Cabinet (1)
  • Davissons Ltd. (1)
  • GINZA (1)
  • Goldberg (2)
  • Heritage (11)
  • Katz (8)
  • London Coins (2)
  • Nihon (2)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Pesek Auctions (1)
  • Spink (3)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Status International (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1935 at auction BAC - October 1, 2024
Seller BAC
Date October 1, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1935 at auction Heritage - September 16, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date September 16, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
84 $
Price in auction currency 84 USD
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1935 at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 28 EUR
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1935 at auction Katz - May 19, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1935 at auction BAC - April 2, 2024
Seller BAC
Date April 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1935 at auction BAC - April 2, 2024
Seller BAC
Date April 2, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1935 at auction Stack's - February 29, 2024
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1935 at auction Stack's - February 29, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1935 at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1935 at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date February 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1935 at auction Katz - February 25, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1935 at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1935 at auction BAC - November 14, 2023
Seller BAC
Date November 14, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1935 at auction Stephen Album - October 31, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date October 31, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1935 at auction Spink - September 28, 2023
Seller Spink
Date September 28, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1935 at auction BAC - September 20, 2023
Seller BAC
Date September 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1935 at auction BAC - June 6, 2023
Seller BAC
Date June 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1935 at auction Heritage - April 20, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date April 20, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1935 at auction BAC - March 29, 2023
Seller BAC
Date March 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1935 at auction Stack's - January 19, 2023
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1935 at auction Stack's - January 19, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date January 19, 2023
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1935 at auction BAC - December 14, 2022
Seller BAC
Date December 14, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1935 at auction Spink - October 18, 2022
Seller Spink
Date October 18, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1935 at auction GINZA - October 10, 2022
Seller GINZA
Date October 10, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Halfcrown 1935 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of George V Coins of United Kingdom in 1935 All English coins English silver coins English coins Halfcrown Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
World Money Fair
Auction Feb 1, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access