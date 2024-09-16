United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Halfcrown 1935 (United Kingdom, George V)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 14,14 g
- Pure silver (0,2273 oz) 7,07 g
- Diameter 32,3 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 7,022,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George V
- Denomination Halfcrown
- Year 1935
- Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (57)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1935 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 24395 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,350. Bidding took place April 18, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Heritage
Date September 16, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
84 $
Price in auction currency 84 USD
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 28 EUR
Seller Stack's
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date February 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Stephen Album
Date October 31, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Spink
Date September 28, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date April 20, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date January 19, 2023
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Halfcrown 1935 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
