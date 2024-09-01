flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Halfcrown 1934 (United Kingdom, George V)

Obverse Halfcrown 1934 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V Reverse Halfcrown 1934 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V

Photo by: Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 14,14 g
  • Pure silver (0,2273 oz) 7,07 g
  • Diameter 32,3 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,422,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George V
  • Denomination Halfcrown
  • Year 1934
  • Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (48)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1934 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 122 sold at the Spink UK auction for USD 10,000. Bidding took place January 16, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aurea (1)
  • BAC (11)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • Coin Cabinet (1)
  • Davissons Ltd. (1)
  • DNW (1)
  • Goldberg (3)
  • Heritage (11)
  • Künker (1)
  • London Coins (13)
  • Spink (2)
  • Status International (1)
  • WCN (1)
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1934 at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1934 at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
229 $
Price in auction currency 180 GBP
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1934 at auction BAC - September 20, 2023
Seller BAC
Date September 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1934 at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
239 $
Price in auction currency 190 GBP
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1934 at auction London Coins - June 4, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date June 4, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1934 at auction BAC - March 29, 2023
Seller BAC
Date March 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date February 23, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1934 at auction BAC - December 14, 2022
Seller BAC
Date December 14, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1934 at auction London Coins - December 4, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date December 4, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1934 at auction London Coins - December 4, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date December 4, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1934 at auction BAC - October 5, 2022
Seller BAC
Date October 5, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1934 at auction Status International - June 23, 2022
Seller Status International
Date June 23, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1934 at auction London Coins - June 5, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date June 5, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1934 at auction Coin Cabinet - May 31, 2022
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date May 31, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1934 at auction BAC - May 11, 2022
Seller BAC
Date May 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1934 at auction Spink - January 25, 2022
Seller Spink
Date January 25, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1934 at auction Spink - January 16, 2022
Seller Spink
Date January 16, 2022
Condition PF67 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1934 at auction BAC - December 15, 2021
Seller BAC
Date December 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1934 at auction London Coins - December 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1934 at auction London Coins - December 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1934 at auction London Coins - December 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Halfcrown 1934 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of George V Coins of United Kingdom in 1934 All English coins English silver coins English coins Halfcrown Numismatic auctions
