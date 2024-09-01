United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Halfcrown 1934 (United Kingdom, George V)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 14,14 g
- Pure silver (0,2273 oz) 7,07 g
- Diameter 32,3 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,422,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George V
- Denomination Halfcrown
- Year 1934
- Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (48)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1934 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 122 sold at the Spink UK auction for USD 10,000. Bidding took place January 16, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Where to sell?
For the sale of Halfcrown 1934 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
