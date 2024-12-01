flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Halfcrown 1933 (United Kingdom, George V)

Obverse Halfcrown 1933 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V Reverse Halfcrown 1933 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V

Photo by: Coins.ee

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 14,14 g
  • Pure silver (0,2273 oz) 7,07 g
  • Diameter 32,3 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 10,311,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George V
  • Denomination Halfcrown
  • Year 1933
  • Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (52)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1933 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 2608 sold at the London Coins LTD auction for GBP 2,200. Bidding took place June 1, 2024.

Seller WCN
Date December 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
29 $
Price in auction currency 120 PLN
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1933 at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1933 at auction Katz - September 29, 2024
Seller Katz
Date September 29, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 21 EUR
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1933 at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1933 at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1933 at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1933 at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1933 at auction CoinsNB - March 23, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 23, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1933 at auction Pegasus Auctions - November 26, 2023
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date November 26, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1933 at auction Stephen Album - October 31, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date October 31, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1933 at auction BAC - September 20, 2023
Seller BAC
Date September 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1933 at auction BAC - September 20, 2023
Seller BAC
Date September 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1933 at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1933 at auction Katz - August 31, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 31, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1933 at auction Heritage - June 29, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date June 29, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1933 at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - April 4, 2023
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date April 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1933 at auction BAC - March 29, 2023
Seller BAC
Date March 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1933 at auction BAC - March 29, 2023
Seller BAC
Date March 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1933 at auction Coin Cabinet - January 31, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date January 31, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1933 at auction BAC - December 14, 2022
Seller BAC
Date December 14, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1933 at auction Heritage - October 27, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date October 27, 2022
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Halfcrown 1933 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

