Halfcrown 1933 (United Kingdom, George V)

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1933 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 2608 sold at the London Coins LTD auction for GBP 2,200. Bidding took place June 1, 2024.

