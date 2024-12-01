United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Halfcrown 1933 (United Kingdom, George V)
Photo by: Coins.ee
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 14,14 g
- Pure silver (0,2273 oz) 7,07 g
- Diameter 32,3 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 10,311,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George V
- Denomination Halfcrown
- Year 1933
- Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (52)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1933 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 2608 sold at the London Coins LTD auction for GBP 2,200. Bidding took place June 1, 2024.
Seller Katz
Date September 29, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 21 EUR
Seller Stephen Album
Date October 31, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date January 31, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
