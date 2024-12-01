United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Halfcrown 1926 (United Kingdom, George V)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 14,14 g
- Pure silver (0,2273 oz) 7,07 g
- Diameter 32,3 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 4,474,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George V
- Denomination Halfcrown
- Year 1926
- Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (47)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1926 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 474 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 550. Bidding took place December 1, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (2)
- BAC (11)
- Goldberg (3)
- Heritage (9)
- Katz (2)
- Künker (1)
- London Coins (11)
- Spink (6)
- Via (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
108 $
Price in auction currency 85 GBP
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of Halfcrown 1926 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search