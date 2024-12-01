flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Halfcrown 1926 (United Kingdom, George V)

Obverse Halfcrown 1926 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V Reverse Halfcrown 1926 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V

Photo by: Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 14,14 g
  • Pure silver (0,2273 oz) 7,07 g
  • Diameter 32,3 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 4,474,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George V
  • Denomination Halfcrown
  • Year 1926
  • Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (47)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1926 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 474 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 550. Bidding took place December 1, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (2)
  • BAC (11)
  • Goldberg (3)
  • Heritage (9)
  • Katz (2)
  • Künker (1)
  • London Coins (11)
  • Spink (6)
  • Via (1)
  • WAG (1)
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1926 at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
108 $
Price in auction currency 85 GBP
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1926 at auction Via - November 4, 2024
Seller Via
Date November 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1926 at auction Katz - October 27, 2024
Seller Katz
Date October 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 12 EUR
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1926 at auction BAC - October 1, 2024
Seller BAC
Date October 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1926 at auction BAC - September 20, 2023
Seller BAC
Date September 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1926 at auction BAC - March 29, 2023
Seller BAC
Date March 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1926 at auction London Coins - March 5, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date March 5, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1926 at auction Katz - February 12, 2023
Seller Katz
Date February 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1926 at auction Spink - January 15, 2023
Seller Spink
Date January 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1926 at auction London Coins - December 4, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date December 4, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1926 at auction BAC - October 5, 2022
Seller BAC
Date October 5, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1926 at auction BAC - May 11, 2022
Seller BAC
Date May 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1926 at auction Spink - March 22, 2022
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1926 at auction Spink - March 22, 2022
Seller Spink
Date March 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1926 at auction Spink - January 25, 2022
Seller Spink
Date January 25, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1926 at auction Spink - January 25, 2022
Seller Spink
Date January 25, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1926 at auction BAC - December 15, 2021
Seller BAC
Date December 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1926 at auction London Coins - December 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1926 at auction BAC - June 16, 2021
Seller BAC
Date June 16, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1926 at auction WAG - June 13, 2021
Seller WAG
Date June 13, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1926 at auction BAC - December 16, 2020
Seller BAC
Date December 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1926 at auction London Coins - June 7, 2020
Seller London Coins
Date June 7, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Halfcrown 1926 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of George V Coins of United Kingdom in 1926 All English coins English silver coins English coins Halfcrown Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
H.D. Rauch
Auction Feb 7, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Artemide Aste s.r.l.
Auction Feb 1, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Feb 13, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access