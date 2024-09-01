flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Halfcrown 1922 (United Kingdom, George V)

Obverse Halfcrown 1922 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V Reverse Halfcrown 1922 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 14,14 g
  • Pure silver (0,2273 oz) 7,07 g
  • Diameter 32,3 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 16,396,999

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George V
  • Denomination Halfcrown
  • Year 1922
  • Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (35)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1922 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 207 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 460. Bidding took place March 17, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • BAC (13)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • Coin Cabinet (1)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • London Coins (9)
  • Spink (3)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1922 at auction BAC - December 10, 2024
Seller BAC
Date December 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1922 at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1922 at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1922 at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1922 at auction BAC - June 25, 2024
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1922 at auction BAC - January 23, 2024
Seller BAC
Date January 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1922 at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
114 $
Price in auction currency 90 GBP
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1922 at auction BAC - September 20, 2023
Seller BAC
Date September 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1922 at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1922 at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
302 $
Price in auction currency 240 GBP
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1922 at auction BAC - March 29, 2023
Seller BAC
Date March 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1922 at auction BAC - October 5, 2022
Seller BAC
Date October 5, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1922 at auction Coin Cabinet - May 31, 2022
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date May 31, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1922 at auction Coins.ee - May 29, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date May 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1922 at auction BAC - May 11, 2022
Seller BAC
Date May 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1922 at auction London Coins - March 6, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date March 6, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1922 at auction Spink - January 25, 2022
Seller Spink
Date January 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1922 at auction Spink - January 25, 2022
Seller Spink
Date January 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1922 at auction Spink - January 25, 2022
Seller Spink
Date January 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1922 at auction BAC - December 15, 2021
Seller BAC
Date December 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1922 at auction Heritage - August 12, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date August 12, 2021
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Search

Available by subscription

Get access