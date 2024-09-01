Halfcrown 1922 (United Kingdom, George V)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1922 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 207 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 460. Bidding took place March 17, 2021.

Сondition UNC (12) AU (3) XF (19) VF (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (4) MS63 (1) Service PCGS (3) NGC (2)

Seller All companies

BAC (13)

Baldwin's of St. James's (1)

Coin Cabinet (1)

Coins.ee (1)

Goldberg (1)

Heritage (3)

Heritage Eur (1)

Künker (1)

London Coins (9)

Spink (3)

Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)