Halfcrown 1922 (United Kingdom, George V)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 14,14 g
- Pure silver (0,2273 oz) 7,07 g
- Diameter 32,3 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 16,396,999
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George V
- Denomination Halfcrown
- Year 1922
- Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (35)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1922 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 207 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 460. Bidding took place March 17, 2021.
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
114 $
Price in auction currency 90 GBP
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
302 $
Price in auction currency 240 GBP
