United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Halfcrown 1921 (United Kingdom, George V)

Obverse Halfcrown 1921 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V Reverse Halfcrown 1921 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 14,14 g
  • Pure silver (0,2273 oz) 7,07 g
  • Diameter 32,3 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 23,678,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George V
  • Denomination Halfcrown
  • Year 1921
  • Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (41)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1921 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 4979 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 320. Bidding took place February 24, 2021.

United Kingdom Halfcrown 1921 at auction Darabanth - January 9, 2025
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1921 at auction Darabanth - January 9, 2025
Seller Darabanth
Date January 9, 2025
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1921 at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1921 at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1921 at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1921 at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1921 at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1921 at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1921 at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1921 at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1921 at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1921 at auction BAC - June 25, 2024
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1921 at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1921 at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 13 EUR
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1921 at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1921 at auction Coin Cabinet - February 29, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
304 $
Price in auction currency 240 GBP
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1921 at auction BAC - January 23, 2024
Seller BAC
Date January 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1921 at auction BAC - September 20, 2023
Seller BAC
Date September 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1921 at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1921 at auction BAC - March 29, 2023
Seller BAC
Date March 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1921 at auction BAC - October 5, 2022
Seller BAC
Date October 5, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1921 at auction BAC - May 11, 2022
Seller BAC
Date May 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1921 at auction Katz - March 20, 2022
Seller Katz
Date March 20, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Halfcrown 1921 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

