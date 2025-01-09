United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Halfcrown 1921 (United Kingdom, George V)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 14,14 g
- Pure silver (0,2273 oz) 7,07 g
- Diameter 32,3 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 23,678,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George V
- Denomination Halfcrown
- Year 1921
- Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (41)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1921 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 4979 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 320. Bidding took place February 24, 2021.
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
304 $
Price in auction currency 240 GBP
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
