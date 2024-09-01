United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Halfcrown 1917 (United Kingdom, George V)
Photo by: Katz Auction
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 14,14 g
- Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
- Diameter 32,3 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 11,172,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George V
- Denomination Halfcrown
- Year 1917
- Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (41)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1917 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 4765 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 414. Bidding took place June 2, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aurea (1)
- BAC (3)
- cgb.fr (1)
- CMA Auctions (2)
- Coin Cabinet (4)
- CoinsNB (2)
- Goldberg (1)
- Heritage (5)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- Katz (3)
- Künker (1)
- Leu (1)
- London Coins (7)
- Numismática Leilões (2)
- Pesek Auctions (1)
- Spink (2)
- St James’s (1)
- Stack's (1)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller Stack's
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 60 USD
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date February 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 28, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date July 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date May 31, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller St James’s
Date February 5, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date January 30, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Halfcrown 1917 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search