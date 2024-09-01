flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Halfcrown 1917 (United Kingdom, George V)

Obverse Halfcrown 1917 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V Reverse Halfcrown 1917 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 14,14 g
  • Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
  • Diameter 32,3 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 11,172,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George V
  • Denomination Halfcrown
  • Year 1917
  • Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (41)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1917 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 4765 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 414. Bidding took place June 2, 2013.

United Kingdom Halfcrown 1917 at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1917 at auction CoinsNB - July 27, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 23 EUR
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1917 at auction Stack's - February 29, 2024
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1917 at auction Stack's - February 29, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 60 USD
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1917 at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1917 at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date February 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1917 at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1917 at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1917 at auction CMA Auctions - February 26, 2023
Seller CMA Auctions
Date February 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1917 at auction Katz - December 22, 2022
Seller Katz
Date December 22, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1917 at auction CoinsNB - November 26, 2022
Seller CoinsNB
Date November 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1917 at auction cgb.fr - November 14, 2022
Seller cgb.fr
Date November 14, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1917 at auction Spink - October 18, 2022
Seller Spink
Date October 18, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1917 at auction Coin Cabinet - September 28, 2022
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 28, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1917 at auction CMA Auctions - August 27, 2022
Seller CMA Auctions
Date August 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1917 at auction Numismática Leilões - July 22, 2022
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date July 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1917 at auction Heritage - June 23, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1917 at auction Coin Cabinet - May 31, 2022
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date May 31, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1917 at auction Coin Cabinet - May 31, 2022
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date May 31, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1917 at auction St James’s - February 5, 2022
Seller St James’s
Date February 5, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1917 at auction Coin Cabinet - January 30, 2022
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date January 30, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1917 at auction Spink - January 25, 2022
Seller Spink
Date January 25, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1917 at auction Katz - December 29, 2021
Seller Katz
Date December 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
