Halfcrown 1915 (United Kingdom, George V)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1915 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 61507 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 780. Bidding took place March 2, 2022.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (62) AU (19) XF (18) VF (21) No grade (3) Condition (slab) MS66 (2) MS65 (8) MS64 (20) MS63 (9) MS62 (2) MS61 (4) AU58 (2) AU55 (1) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (38) PCGS (11)

Seller All companies

Aurea (6)

BAC (13)

Baldwin's of St. James's (1)

cgb.fr (1)

CMA Auctions (2)

Coin Cabinet (10)

Coins of the Realm (1)

CoinsNB (6)

Goldberg (7)

Heritage (17)

Heritage Eur (1)

Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)

Karamitsos (1)

Katz (12)

Klondike Auction (1)

Künker (1)

La Galerie Numismatique (3)

London Coins (10)

NOONANS (1)

Numismática Leilões (1)

Numismatica Ranieri (1)

Roxbury’s (1)

Soler y Llach (1)

Spink (7)

St James’s (2)

Stack's (4)

Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (2)

Taisei (1)

Teutoburger (1)

TimeLine Auctions (1)

V. GADOURY (1)

Via (1)

Vila Rica Moedas Ltda (2)

WAG (2)

Wójcicki (1)