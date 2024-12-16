flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Halfcrown 1915 (United Kingdom, George V)

Obverse Halfcrown 1915 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V Reverse Halfcrown 1915 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 14,14 g
  • Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
  • Diameter 32,3 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 32,433,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George V
  • Denomination Halfcrown
  • Year 1915
  • Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (124)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1915 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 61507 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 780. Bidding took place March 2, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1915 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - December 17, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date December 17, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 30 GBP
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1915 at auction Katz - December 16, 2024
Seller Katz
Date December 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 17 EUR
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1915 at auction BAC - December 10, 2024
Seller BAC
Date December 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1915 at auction CoinsNB - November 23, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date November 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1915 at auction Katz - November 21, 2024
Seller Katz
Date November 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1915 at auction Via - November 4, 2024
Seller Via
Date November 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1915 at auction Katz - October 27, 2024
Seller Katz
Date October 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1915 at auction La Galerie Numismatique - September 29, 2024
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date September 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1915 at auction Katz - September 29, 2024
Seller Katz
Date September 29, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1915 at auction Coin Cabinet - September 20, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1915 at auction Vila Rica Moedas Ltda - September 18, 2024
Seller Vila Rica Moedas Ltda
Date September 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1915 at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1915 at auction CoinsNB - August 10, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date August 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1915 at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1915 at auction BAC - June 25, 2024
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1915 at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1915 at auction La Galerie Numismatique - April 21, 2024
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date April 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1915 at auction CoinsNB - March 23, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1915 at auction Roxbury’s - March 22, 2024
Seller Roxbury’s
Date March 22, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1915 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - February 27, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date February 27, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1915 at auction Katz - February 25, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Halfcrown 1915 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Search

Available by subscription

Get access