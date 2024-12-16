United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Halfcrown 1915 (United Kingdom, George V)
Photo by: Katz Auction
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 14,14 g
- Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
- Diameter 32,3 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 32,433,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George V
- Denomination Halfcrown
- Year 1915
- Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (124)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1915 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 61507 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 780. Bidding took place March 2, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date December 17, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 30 GBP
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Roxbury’s
Date March 22, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Halfcrown 1915 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
