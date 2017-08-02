Halfpenny 1924 (United Kingdom, George V)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1924 . This bronze coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 3283 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 1,438. Bidding took place May 30, 2005.

