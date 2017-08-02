United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Halfpenny 1924 (United Kingdom, George V)
Photo by: NOONANS
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 5,7 g
- Diameter 25,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 13,971,000
- Mintage PROOF 2
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George V
- Denomination Halfpenny
- Year 1924
- Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1924 . This bronze coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 3283 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 1,438. Bidding took place May 30, 2005.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Davissons Ltd. (1)
- Goldberg (3)
- Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)
- Heritage (4)
- NOONANS (2)
Seller NOONANS
Date February 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
44 $
Price in auction currency 35 GBP
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date November 29, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Seller Goldberg
Date June 5, 2019
Condition MS64 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2018
Condition MS65 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date August 2, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date August 20, 2015
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Goldberg
Date June 5, 2013
Condition MS65 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date January 12, 2010
Condition MS67 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2010
Condition PF64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to sell?
For the sale of Halfpenny 1924 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search