Halfpenny 1924 (United Kingdom, George V)

Obverse Halfpenny 1924 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V Reverse Halfpenny 1924 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V

Photo by: NOONANS

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 5,7 g
  • Diameter 25,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 13,971,000
  • Mintage PROOF 2

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George V
  • Denomination Halfpenny
  • Year 1924
  • Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1924 . This bronze coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 3283 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 1,438. Bidding took place May 30, 2005.

United Kingdom Halfpenny 1924 at auction NOONANS - February 7, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date February 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
44 $
Price in auction currency 35 GBP
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1924 at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - November 29, 2023
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date November 29, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1924 at auction NOONANS - September 20, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date September 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1924 at auction Goldberg - June 5, 2019
Seller Goldberg
Date June 5, 2019
Condition MS64 RD NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1924 at auction Heritage - August 26, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2018
Condition MS65 RD NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1924 at auction Davissons Ltd. - August 2, 2017
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date August 2, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1924 at auction Heritage - August 20, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date August 20, 2015
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1924 at auction Goldberg - June 5, 2013
Seller Goldberg
Date June 5, 2013
Condition MS65 RD NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1924 at auction Heritage - January 12, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date January 12, 2010
Condition MS67 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1924 at auction Heritage - January 4, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2010
Condition PF64 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1924 at auction Goldberg - June 1, 2005
Seller Goldberg
Date June 1, 2005
Condition PF64 BN NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Halfpenny 1924 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

