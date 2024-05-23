United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Halfpenny 1923 (United Kingdom, George V)
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 5,7 g
- Diameter 25,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 12,266,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George V
- Denomination Halfpenny
- Year 1923
- Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1923 . This bronze coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 39247 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 89. Bidding took place July 29, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- BAC (10)
- Davissons Ltd. (1)
- Goldberg (1)
- Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)
- Heritage (2)
- Katz (1)
- Pars Coins (4)
- Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)
Seller Pars Coins
Date February 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 10 USD
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 6, 2023
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date October 6, 2023
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date July 29, 2018
Condition MS65 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date August 2, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date July 26, 2012
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Halfpenny 1923 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
