Halfpenny 1923 (United Kingdom, George V)

Obverse Halfpenny 1923 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V Reverse Halfpenny 1923 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V

Photo by: Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc.

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 5,7 g
  • Diameter 25,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 12,266,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George V
  • Denomination Halfpenny
  • Year 1923
  • Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1923 . This bronze coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 39247 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 89. Bidding took place July 29, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • BAC (10)
  • Davissons Ltd. (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Katz (1)
  • Pars Coins (4)
  • Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1923 at auction Pars Coins - May 23, 2024
Seller Pars Coins
Date May 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 6 USD
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1923 at auction Pars Coins - February 22, 2024
Seller Pars Coins
Date February 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 10 USD
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1923 at auction Pars Coins - November 13, 2023
Seller Pars Coins
Date November 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1923 at auction Veilinghuis de Ruiter - October 6, 2023
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 6, 2023
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1923 at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - October 6, 2023
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date October 6, 2023
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1923 at auction BAC - September 20, 2023
Seller BAC
Date September 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1923 at auction Pars Coins - August 15, 2023
Seller Pars Coins
Date August 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1923 at auction BAC - March 29, 2023
Seller BAC
Date March 29, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1923 at auction BAC - October 5, 2022
Seller BAC
Date October 5, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1923 at auction BAC - May 11, 2022
Seller BAC
Date May 11, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1923 at auction BAC - December 15, 2021
Seller BAC
Date December 15, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1923 at auction BAC - June 16, 2021
Seller BAC
Date June 16, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1923 at auction BAC - December 16, 2020
Seller BAC
Date December 16, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1923 at auction BAC - May 28, 2020
Seller BAC
Date May 28, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1923 at auction BAC - October 31, 2019
Seller BAC
Date October 31, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1923 at auction BAC - February 26, 2019
Seller BAC
Date February 26, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1923 at auction Heritage - July 29, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date July 29, 2018
Condition MS65 RD NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1923 at auction Davissons Ltd. - August 2, 2017
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date August 2, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1923 at auction Katz - December 18, 2016
Seller Katz
Date December 18, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1923 at auction Heritage - July 26, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date July 26, 2012
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1923 at auction Goldberg - May 27, 2009
Seller Goldberg
Date May 27, 2009
Condition UNC
Selling price

