flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Halfpenny 1914 (United Kingdom, George V)

Obverse Halfpenny 1914 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V Reverse Halfpenny 1914 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V

Photo by: Coins.ee

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 5,7 g
  • Diameter 25,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 20,289,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George V
  • Denomination Halfpenny
  • Year 1914
  • Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1914 . This bronze coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 151 sold at the Davissons Ltd. auction for USD 110. Bidding took place August 2, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • Davissons Ltd. (1)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Stephen Album (1)
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1914 at auction Stephen Album - October 31, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date October 31, 2023
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
100 $
Price in auction currency 100 USD
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1914 at auction Coins.ee - February 12, 2023
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1914 at auction Coins.ee - February 12, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 6 EUR
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1914 at auction Heritage - July 29, 2018
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1914 at auction Heritage - July 29, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date July 29, 2018
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1914 at auction Davissons Ltd. - August 2, 2017
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date August 2, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1914 at auction Heritage - July 26, 2012
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1914 at auction Heritage - July 26, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date July 26, 2012
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1914 at auction Heritage - October 11, 2009
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1914 at auction Heritage - October 11, 2009
Seller Heritage
Date October 11, 2009
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Halfpenny 1914 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of George V Coins of United Kingdom in 1914 All English coins English bronze coins English coins Halfpenny Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Ranieri S.r.l.
Auction Jan 29, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access