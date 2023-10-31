Halfpenny 1914 (United Kingdom, George V)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1914 . This bronze coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 151 sold at the Davissons Ltd. auction for USD 110. Bidding took place August 2, 2017.

Сondition UNC (6) Condition (slab) MS65 (3) MS64 (1) RB (3) BN (1) Service PCGS (1) NGC (3)