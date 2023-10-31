United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Halfpenny 1914 (United Kingdom, George V)
Photo by: Coins.ee
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 5,7 g
- Diameter 25,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 20,289,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George V
- Denomination Halfpenny
- Year 1914
- Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1914 . This bronze coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 151 sold at the Davissons Ltd. auction for USD 110. Bidding took place August 2, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Coins.ee (1)
- Davissons Ltd. (1)
- Heritage (3)
- Stephen Album (1)
Seller Stephen Album
Date October 31, 2023
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
100 $
Price in auction currency 100 USD
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 6 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date July 29, 2018
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date August 2, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date July 26, 2012
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to sell?
For the sale of Halfpenny 1914 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search