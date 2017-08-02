United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Halfpenny 1913 (United Kingdom, George V)
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 5,7 g
- Diameter 25,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 17,476,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George V
- Denomination Halfpenny
- Year 1913
- Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1913 . This bronze coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 39240 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 204. Bidding took place July 29, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Davissons Ltd. (1)
- Heritage (2)
- Stack's (2)
Seller Stack's
Date August 24, 2023
Condition MS65 RD PCGS
Selling price
80 $
Price in auction currency 80 USD
Seller Stack's
Date October 13, 2021
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 55 USD
Seller Heritage
Date July 29, 2018
Condition MS65 RD NGC
Selling price
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date August 2, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
