1 Shilling 1825 "Type 1825-1829" (United Kingdom, George IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British 1 Shilling 1825 . This silver coin from the times of George IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21832 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,450. Bidding took place January 3, 2010.

Сondition PROOF (15) UNC (101) AU (25) XF (75) VF (15) F (4) FR (3) No grade (3) Condition (slab) MS67 (1) MS66 (10) MS65 (16) MS64 (22) MS63 (13) MS62 (15) MS61 (2) AU58 (7) AU55 (2) XF45 (1) PF65 (5) DETAILS (8) CAMEO (2) PL (1) Service NGC (66) PCGS (36) ANACS (1)

