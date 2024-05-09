Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837

1 Shilling 1825 "Type 1825-1829" (United Kingdom, George IV)

Obverse 1 Shilling 1825 "Type 1825-1829" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George IV Reverse 1 Shilling 1825 "Type 1825-1829" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George IV

Photo by: Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 5,66 g
  • Pure silver (0,1683 oz) 5,2355 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George IV
  • Denomination 1 Shilling
  • Year 1825
  • Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (242)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British 1 Shilling 1825 . This silver coin from the times of George IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21832 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,450. Bidding took place January 3, 2010.

United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1825 at auction NOONANS - July 11, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition FR
Selling price
64 $
Price in auction currency 50 GBP
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1825 at auction NOONANS - July 11, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
90 $
Price in auction currency 70 GBP
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1825 at auction NOONANS - June 27, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1825 at auction Numismatica Ars Classica - May 9, 2024
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date May 9, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1825 at auction Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich - May 9, 2024
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich
Date May 9, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1825 at auction NOONANS - April 16, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1825 at auction Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd - March 26, 2024
Seller Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Date March 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1825 at auction St James’s - February 28, 2024
Seller St James’s
Date February 28, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1825 at auction Stack's - January 16, 2024
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1825 at auction Stack's - January 16, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1825 at auction Coin Cabinet - December 29, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 29, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1825 at auction Nihon - December 10, 2023
Seller Nihon
Date December 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1825 at auction Nihon - December 10, 2023
Seller Nihon
Date December 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1825 at auction Nihon - December 10, 2023
Seller Nihon
Date December 10, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1825 at auction Heritage - December 7, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date December 7, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1825 at auction NOONANS - November 15, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1825 at auction NOONANS - November 15, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1825 at auction Stack's - November 2, 2023
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1825 at auction Stack's - November 2, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date November 2, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1825 at auction NOONANS - June 8, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date June 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1825 at auction Aurora Numismatica - May 22, 2023
Seller Aurora Numismatica
Date May 22, 2023
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1825 at auction SINCONA - May 17, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 17, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1825 at auction NOONANS - April 5, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date April 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Shilling 1825 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

