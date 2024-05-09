United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837
1 Shilling 1825 "Type 1825-1829" (United Kingdom, George IV)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 5,66 g
- Pure silver (0,1683 oz) 5,2355 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George IV
- Denomination 1 Shilling
- Year 1825
- Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint The Royal mint
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (242)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British 1 Shilling 1825 . This silver coin from the times of George IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21832 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,450. Bidding took place January 3, 2010.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Shilling 1825 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
