1 Shilling 1825 BP "Type 1823-1825" (United Kingdom, George IV)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 5,66 g
- Pure silver (0,1683 oz) 5,2355 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 2,459,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George IV
- Denomination 1 Shilling
- Year 1825
- Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint The Royal mint
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (128)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British 1 Shilling 1825 with mark BP. This silver coin from the times of George IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31627 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,170. Bidding took place August 5, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
167 $
Price in auction currency 130 GBP
Seller NOONANS
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
151 $
Price in auction currency 120 GBP
Seller NOONANS
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller NOONANS
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Roxbury’s
Date October 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller GINZA
Date October 9, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller NOONANS
Date October 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller CNG
Date September 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date June 5, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Attica Auctions
Date April 23, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date January 19, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auction World
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller NOONANS
Date September 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller St James’s
Date September 21, 2022
Condition MS64 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 7
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Shilling 1825 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
