United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837

1 Shilling 1825 BP "Type 1823-1825" (United Kingdom, George IV)

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 5,66 g
  • Pure silver (0,1683 oz) 5,2355 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 2,459,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George IV
  • Denomination 1 Shilling
  • Year 1825
  • Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (128)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British 1 Shilling 1825 with mark BP. This silver coin from the times of George IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31627 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,170. Bidding took place August 5, 2020.

United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1825 BP at auction NOONANS - July 11, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
167 $
Price in auction currency 130 GBP
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1825 BP at auction NOONANS - June 27, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
151 $
Price in auction currency 120 GBP
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1825 BP at auction CNG - March 6, 2024
Seller CNG
Date March 6, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1825 BP at auction NOONANS - November 15, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1825 BP at auction NOONANS - November 15, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1825 BP at auction NOONANS - November 15, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1825 BP at auction HARMERS - November 1, 2023
Seller HARMERS
Date November 1, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1825 BP at auction Roxbury’s - October 20, 2023
Seller Roxbury’s
Date October 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1825 BP at auction GINZA - October 9, 2023
Seller GINZA
Date October 9, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1825 BP at auction NOONANS - October 3, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date October 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1825 BP at auction CNG - September 13, 2023
Seller CNG
Date September 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1825 BP at auction Sovereign Rarities - June 5, 2023
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date June 5, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1825 BP at auction CNG - May 24, 2023
Seller CNG
Date May 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1825 BP at auction Attica Auctions - April 23, 2023
Seller Attica Auctions
Date April 23, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1825 BP at auction Stack's - January 19, 2023
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1825 BP at auction Stack's - January 19, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date January 19, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1825 BP at auction Auction World - October 16, 2022
Seller Auction World
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1825 BP at auction NOONANS - September 29, 2022
Seller NOONANS
Date September 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1825 BP at auction St James’s - September 21, 2022
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1825 BP at auction St James’s - September 21, 2022
Seller St James’s
Date September 21, 2022
Condition MS64 PL NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1825 BP at auction CNG - August 2, 2022
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1825 BP at auction CNG - August 2, 2022
Seller CNG
Date August 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1825 BP at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1825 BP at auction CNG - May 17, 2022
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1825 BP at auction CNG - May 17, 2022
Seller CNG
Date May 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to buy?
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1825 BP at auction CNG - August 14, 2024
Seller CNG
Date August 14, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Shilling 1825 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

