Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837

1 Shilling 1824 BP (United Kingdom, George IV)

no image
no image

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 5,66 g
  • Pure silver (0,1683 oz) 5,2355 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 4,158,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George IV
  • Denomination 1 Shilling
  • Year 1824
  • Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (153)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British 1 Shilling 1824 with mark BP. This silver coin from the times of George IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2595 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 2,645. Bidding took place May 29, 2005.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
  • Auction World (4)
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Baldwin's (4)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (6)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • CNG (2)
  • Coin Cabinet (2)
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • Davissons Ltd. (1)
  • DNW (16)
  • GINZA (1)
  • Goldberg (9)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (28)
  • Heritage Eur (2)
  • HERVERA (3)
  • Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd (1)
  • iNumis (1)
  • Karamitsos (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (6)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (9)
  • Melbourne Mint (1)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Nihon (2)
  • Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)
  • NOONANS (8)
  • Schulman (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Soler y Llach (3)
  • Spink (21)
  • St James’s (1)
  • Stack's (4)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • V. GADOURY (2)
  • VL Nummus (1)
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1824 BP at auction NOONANS - July 11, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
77 $
Price in auction currency 60 GBP
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1824 BP at auction Spink - June 26, 2024
Seller Spink
Date June 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
368 $
Price in auction currency 290 GBP
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1824 BP at auction Spink - June 26, 2024
Seller Spink
Date June 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1824 BP at auction Nihon - June 9, 2024
Seller Nihon
Date June 9, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1824 BP at auction Schulman - March 28, 2024
Seller Schulman
Date March 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1824 BP at auction Coin Cabinet - February 29, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1824 BP at auction Nihon - December 10, 2023
Seller Nihon
Date December 10, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1824 BP at auction NOONANS - November 15, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1824 BP at auction NOONANS - November 15, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1824 BP at auction NOONANS - November 15, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1824 BP at auction NOONANS - November 15, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date November 15, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1824 BP at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1824 BP at auction GINZA - October 9, 2023
Seller GINZA
Date October 9, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1824 BP at auction VL Nummus - September 17, 2023
Seller VL Nummus
Date September 17, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1824 BP at auction Auction World - July 16, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date July 16, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1824 BP at auction Heritage Eur - May 26, 2023
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1824 BP at auction Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd - March 28, 2023
Seller Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Date March 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1824 BP at auction NOONANS - February 2, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date February 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1824 BP at auction NOONANS - February 2, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date February 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1824 BP at auction Stephen Album - January 29, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 29, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1824 BP at auction Spink - December 13, 2022
Seller Spink
Date December 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1824 BP at auction Heritage - September 8, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date September 8, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Shilling 1824 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of George IV Coins of United Kingdom in 1824 All English coins English silver coins English coins 1 Shilling Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search