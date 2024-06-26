United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837
1 Shilling 1824 BP (United Kingdom, George IV)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 5,66 g
- Pure silver (0,1683 oz) 5,2355 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 4,158,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George IV
- Denomination 1 Shilling
- Year 1824
- Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint The Royal mint
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (153)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British 1 Shilling 1824 with mark BP. This silver coin from the times of George IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2595 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 2,645. Bidding took place May 29, 2005.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
- Auction World (4)
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Baldwin's (4)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (6)
- Busso Peus (1)
- CNG (2)
- Coin Cabinet (2)
- Coinhouse (1)
- Davissons Ltd. (1)
- DNW (16)
- GINZA (1)
- Goldberg (9)
- Grün (1)
- Heritage (28)
- Heritage Eur (2)
- HERVERA (3)
- Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd (1)
- iNumis (1)
- Karamitsos (1)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (6)
- La Galerie Numismatique (9)
- Melbourne Mint (1)
- Monedalia.es (1)
- Morton & Eden (1)
- New York Sale (1)
- Nihon (2)
- Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)
- NOONANS (8)
- Schulman (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Soler y Llach (3)
- Spink (21)
- St James’s (1)
- Stack's (4)
- Stephen Album (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
- V. GADOURY (2)
- VL Nummus (1)
Seller Schulman
Date March 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller NOONANS
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller NOONANS
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller NOONANS
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller NOONANS
Date November 15, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller VL Nummus
Date September 17, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auction World
Date July 16, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Date March 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller NOONANS
Date February 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller NOONANS
Date February 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 29, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 8
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Shilling 1824 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search