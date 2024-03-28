Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837

Crown 1826 (United Kingdom, George IV)

Obverse Crown 1826 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George IV Reverse Crown 1826 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George IV

Photo by: Spink UK

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 28,28 g
  • Pure silver (0,841 oz) 26,159 g
  • Diameter 38,6 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 150

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George IV
  • Denomination Crown
  • Year 1826
  • Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (143)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1826 . This silver coin from the times of George IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3419 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 8,800,000. Bidding took place April 17, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (12)
  • Baldwin's (2)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (14)
  • CNG (3)
  • Coin Cabinet (3)
  • DNW (12)
  • Goldberg (6)
  • Heritage (33)
  • Künker (8)
  • Leu (2)
  • M&M AG, CH (1)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • New York Sale (4)
  • Nihon (3)
  • Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (4)
  • Schulman (1)
  • Sovereign Rarities (4)
  • Spink (16)
  • St James’s (5)
  • Stack's (4)
  • Taisei (2)
  • UBS (2)
  • WAG (1)
United Kingdom Crown 1826 at auction Nihon - June 9, 2024
Seller Nihon
Date June 9, 2024
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
22970 $
Price in auction currency 3600000 JPY
United Kingdom Crown 1826 at auction Schulman - March 28, 2024
Seller Schulman
Date March 28, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
4541 $
Price in auction currency 4200 EUR
United Kingdom Crown 1826 at auction St James’s - February 28, 2024
Seller St James’s
Date February 28, 2024
Condition PF58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Crown 1826 at auction Goldberg - January 31, 2024
Seller Goldberg
Date January 31, 2024
Condition PF63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Crown 1826 at auction Heritage - January 8, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date January 8, 2024
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Crown 1826 at auction Heritage - January 8, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date January 8, 2024
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Crown 1826 at auction St James’s - November 8, 2023
Seller St James’s
Date November 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Crown 1826 at auction Auction World - October 15, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date October 15, 2023
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Crown 1826 at auction Spink - September 28, 2023
Seller Spink
Date September 28, 2023
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Crown 1826 at auction Spink - September 28, 2023
Seller Spink
Date September 28, 2023
Condition PF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Crown 1826 at auction CNG - September 20, 2023
Seller CNG
Date September 20, 2023
Condition PF58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Crown 1826 at auction Heritage - August 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Crown 1826 at auction Heritage - June 22, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date June 22, 2023
Condition PF58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Crown 1826 at auction Nihon - June 11, 2023
Seller Nihon
Date June 11, 2023
Condition PF20 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Crown 1826 at auction Heritage - January 9, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2023
Condition PF65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Crown 1826 at auction Heritage - January 9, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2023
Condition PF63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Crown 1826 at auction Spink - October 18, 2022
Seller Spink
Date October 18, 2022
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Crown 1826 at auction St James’s - September 22, 2022
Seller St James’s
Date September 22, 2022
Condition PF61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Crown 1826 at auction CNG - October 7, 2022
United Kingdom Crown 1826 at auction CNG - October 7, 2022
Seller CNG
Date October 7, 2022
Condition PF61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Crown 1826 at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - July 29, 2022
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date July 29, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Crown 1826 at auction Auction World - July 17, 2022
Seller Auction World
Date July 17, 2022
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
United Kingdom Crown 1826 at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 17, 2024
Condition PF61 PCGS
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Crown 1826 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of George IV Coins of United Kingdom in 1826 All English coins English silver coins English coins Crown Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
VL Nummus
Auction Sep 15, 2024
Category
Year
Search