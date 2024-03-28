United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837
Crown 1826 (United Kingdom, George IV)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 28,28 g
- Pure silver (0,841 oz) 26,159 g
- Diameter 38,6 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 150
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George IV
- Denomination Crown
- Year 1826
- Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint The Royal mint
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1826 . This silver coin from the times of George IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3419 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 8,800,000. Bidding took place April 17, 2021.
Seller Nihon
Date June 9, 2024
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
22970 $
Price in auction currency 3600000 JPY
Seller Schulman
Date March 28, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
4541 $
Price in auction currency 4200 EUR
Seller St James’s
Date February 28, 2024
Condition PF58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Goldberg
Date January 31, 2024
Condition PF63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 8, 2024
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 8, 2024
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller St James’s
Date November 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date October 15, 2023
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Spink
Date September 28, 2023
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Spink
Date September 28, 2023
Condition PF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller CNG
Date September 20, 2023
Condition PF58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date June 22, 2023
Condition PF58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Nihon
Date June 11, 2023
Condition PF20 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2023
Condition PF65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2023
Condition PF63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Spink
Date October 18, 2022
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller St James’s
Date September 22, 2022
Condition PF61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller CNG
Date October 7, 2022
Condition PF61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date July 29, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
