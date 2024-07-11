United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837
Sixpence 1826 "Type 1826-1829" (United Kingdom, George IV)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 2,83 g
- Pure silver (0,0842 oz) 2,6178 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George IV
- Denomination Sixpence
- Year 1826
- Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint The Royal mint
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (138)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1826 . This silver coin from the times of George IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32771 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,400. Bidding took place August 17, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Heritage
Date July 11, 2024
Condition PF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
290 $
Price in auction currency 290 USD
Seller Goldberg
Date June 5, 2024
Condition PF65 PCGS
Selling price
1350 $
Price in auction currency 1350 USD
Seller Auction World
Date April 14, 2024
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller St James’s
Date March 27, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date February 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 24, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller St James’s
Date November 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition PF63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller St James’s
Date October 19, 2023
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date October 15, 2023
Condition PF64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Spink
Date September 28, 2023
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date September 14, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date May 28, 2023
Condition PF61 NGC
Selling price
******
