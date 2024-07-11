Sixpence 1826 "Type 1826-1829" (United Kingdom, George IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1826 . This silver coin from the times of George IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32771 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,400. Bidding took place August 17, 2023.

Сondition PROOF (79) UNC (18) AU (6) XF (22) VF (11) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (3) MS64 (5) MS63 (5) MS62 (1) MS61 (2) AU58 (2) AU55 (2) PF66 (4) PF65 (7) PF64 (13) PF63 (10) PF62 (6) PF61 (1) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (37) PCGS (25) ICG (1)

Seller All companies

AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)

Auction World (7)

BAC (7)

Baldwin's (2)

Baldwin's of St. James's (9)

CNG (3)

Coin Cabinet (5)

Davissons Ltd. (1)

DNW (16)

GGN (1)

GINZA (1)

Goldberg (6)

Heritage (27)

iNumis (1)

Künker (2)

Leu (1)

MDC Monaco (1)

New York Sale (1)

Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (10)

NOONANS (3)

Pesek Auctions (1)

Schulman (1)

Sonntag (1)

Sovereign Rarities (1)

Spink (7)

St James’s (8)

Stack's (4)

Tauler & Fau (1)

V. GADOURY (1)

Via (3)

WAG (2)

Westfälische (1)

Wójcicki (2)