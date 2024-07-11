Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Sixpence 1826 "Type 1826-1829" (United Kingdom, George IV)

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 2,83 g
  • Pure silver (0,0842 oz) 2,6178 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George IV
  • Denomination Sixpence
  • Year 1826
  • Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (138)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1826 . This silver coin from the times of George IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32771 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,400. Bidding took place August 17, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
United Kingdom Sixpence 1826 at auction Heritage - July 11, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 11, 2024
Condition PF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
290 $
Price in auction currency 290 USD
United Kingdom Sixpence 1826 at auction Goldberg - June 5, 2024
Seller Goldberg
Date June 5, 2024
Condition PF65 PCGS
Selling price
1350 $
Price in auction currency 1350 USD
United Kingdom Sixpence 1826 at auction Via - May 28, 2024
Seller Via
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1826 at auction Auction World - April 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date April 14, 2024
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Sixpence 1826 at auction St James’s - March 27, 2024
Seller St James’s
Date March 27, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Sixpence 1826 at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
United Kingdom Sixpence 1826 at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1826 at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
United Kingdom Sixpence 1826 at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date February 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Sixpence 1826 at auction Coin Cabinet - December 29, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Sixpence 1826 at auction WAG - December 10, 2023
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Sixpence 1826 at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - November 24, 2023
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 24, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Sixpence 1826 at auction St James’s - November 8, 2023
Seller St James’s
Date November 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Sixpence 1826 at auction Via - November 6, 2023
Seller Via
Date November 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1826 at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Sixpence 1826 at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition PF63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Sixpence 1826 at auction St James’s - October 19, 2023
Seller St James’s
Date October 19, 2023
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Sixpence 1826 at auction Auction World - October 15, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date October 15, 2023
Condition PF64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Sixpence 1826 at auction Spink - September 28, 2023
Seller Spink
Date September 28, 2023
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Sixpence 1826 at auction Stack's - September 14, 2023
United Kingdom Sixpence 1826 at auction Stack's - September 14, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date September 14, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Sixpence 1826 at auction Heritage - August 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Sixpence 1826 at auction Coin Cabinet - May 28, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date May 28, 2023
Condition PF61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Sixpence 1826 at auction St James’s - May 23, 2023
Seller St James’s
Date May 23, 2023
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
