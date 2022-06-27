1 Shilling 1829 (United Kingdom, George IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British 1 Shilling 1829 . This silver coin from the times of George IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3854 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 2,468. Bidding took place May 30, 2015.

