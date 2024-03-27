Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837

Crown 1822 BP. SECUNDO (United Kingdom, George IV)

Variety: SECUNDO

Obverse Crown 1822 BP SECUNDO - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George IV Reverse Crown 1822 BP SECUNDO - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George IV

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 28,28 g
  • Pure silver (0,841 oz) 26,159 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 125,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George IV
  • Denomination Crown
  • Year 1822
  • Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (102) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1822 with mark BP. SECUNDO. This silver coin from the times of George IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3545 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 2,400,000. Bidding took place January 28, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Crown 1822 BP at auction Schulman - March 27, 2024
Seller Schulman
Date March 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
97 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
United Kingdom Crown 1822 BP at auction Baldwin's - March 7, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date March 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
484 $
Price in auction currency 380 GBP
United Kingdom Crown 1822 BP at auction Auctiones - December 17, 2023
Seller Auctiones
Date December 17, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Crown 1822 BP at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Crown 1822 BP at auction NOONANS - November 15, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Crown 1822 BP at auction Spink - September 28, 2023
Seller Spink
Date September 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Crown 1822 BP at auction Sovereign Rarities - June 5, 2023
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date June 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Crown 1822 BP at auction Heritage - April 20, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date April 20, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Crown 1822 BP at auction Spink - March 31, 2023
Seller Spink
Date March 31, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Crown 1822 BP at auction Leu - March 14, 2023
Seller Leu
Date March 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Crown 1822 BP at auction Baldwin's - March 9, 2023
Seller Baldwin's
Date March 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Crown 1822 BP at auction Auction World - January 29, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date January 29, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Crown 1822 BP at auction Spink - January 8, 2023
United Kingdom Crown 1822 BP at auction Spink - January 8, 2023
Seller Spink
Date January 8, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1822 BP at auction London Coins - September 3, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Crown 1822 BP at auction Spink - May 3, 2022
United Kingdom Crown 1822 BP at auction Spink - May 3, 2022
Seller Spink
Date May 3, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Crown 1822 BP at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Crown 1822 BP at auction Spink - March 21, 2022
United Kingdom Crown 1822 BP at auction Spink - March 21, 2022
Seller Spink
Date March 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Crown 1822 BP at auction Heritage - January 19, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date January 19, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Crown 1822 BP at auction St James's - October 14, 2021
Seller St James’s
Date October 14, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Crown 1822 BP at auction Stack's - October 13, 2021
United Kingdom Crown 1822 BP at auction Stack's - October 13, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date October 13, 2021
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Crown 1822 BP at auction Aurora Numismatica - October 9, 2021
Seller Aurora Numismatica
Date October 9, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

