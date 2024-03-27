Crown 1822 BP. SECUNDO (United Kingdom, George IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1822 with mark BP. SECUNDO. This silver coin from the times of George IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3545 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 2,400,000. Bidding took place January 28, 2023.

