Crown 1821 BP. TERTIO (United Kingdom, George IV)

Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1821 with mark BP. TERTIO. This silver coin from the times of George IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 726 sold at the Nihon Coin Auction auction for JPY 1,700,000. Bidding took place December 10, 2017.

