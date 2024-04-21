Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837

Crown 1821 BP. TERTIO (United Kingdom, George IV)

Variety: TERTIO

Obverse Crown 1821 BP TERTIO - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George IV Reverse Crown 1821 BP TERTIO - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George IV

Photo by: Baldwin's

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 28,3 g
  • Pure silver (0,8416 oz) 26,1775 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George IV
  • Denomination Crown
  • Year 1821
  • Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1821 with mark BP. TERTIO. This silver coin from the times of George IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 726 sold at the Nihon Coin Auction auction for JPY 1,700,000. Bidding took place December 10, 2017.

United Kingdom Crown 1821 BP at auction La Galerie Numismatique - April 21, 2024
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date April 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
United Kingdom Crown 1821 BP at auction MDC Monaco - October 13, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 13, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
2634 $
Price in auction currency 2500 EUR
United Kingdom Crown 1821 BP at auction La Galerie Numismatique - September 24, 2023
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date September 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1821 BP at auction MDC Monaco - April 22, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date April 22, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1821 BP at auction MDC Monaco - October 14, 2022
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 14, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1821 BP at auction Coin Cabinet - February 27, 2022
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 27, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1821 BP at auction Baldwin's - October 6, 2021
Seller Baldwin's
Date October 6, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1821 BP at auction Numisor - October 17, 2020
Seller Numisor
Date October 17, 2020
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1821 BP at auction Spink - October 29, 2018
Seller Spink
Date October 29, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1821 BP at auction Auction World - October 21, 2018
Seller Auction World
Date October 21, 2018
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1821 BP at auction Nihon - December 10, 2017
Seller Nihon
Date December 10, 2017
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1821 BP at auction HERVERA - September 19, 2017
Seller HERVERA
Date September 19, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1821 BP at auction Soler y Llach - September 18, 2017
Seller Soler y Llach
Date September 18, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1821 BP at auction Auction World - January 23, 2017
Seller Auction World
Date January 23, 2017
Condition PF64 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1821 BP at auction Heritage - January 9, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2017
Condition PF63 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1821 BP at auction VL Nummus - June 5, 2016
Seller VL Nummus
Date June 5, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1821 BP at auction Heritage - April 14, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date April 14, 2015
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1821 BP at auction Heritage - September 18, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date September 18, 2014
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1821 BP at auction Bertolami - April 30, 2014
Seller Bertolami
Date April 30, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1821 BP at auction Heritage - September 11, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2012
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1821 BP at auction Heritage - September 11, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2012
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Crown 1821 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

