Crown 1821 BP. TERTIO (United Kingdom, George IV)
Variety: TERTIO
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 28,3 g
- Pure silver (0,8416 oz) 26,1775 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George IV
- Denomination Crown
- Year 1821
- Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint The Royal mint
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1821 with mark BP. TERTIO. This silver coin from the times of George IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 726 sold at the Nihon Coin Auction auction for JPY 1,700,000. Bidding took place December 10, 2017.
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date April 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 13, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
2634 $
Price in auction currency 2500 EUR
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date September 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller MDC Monaco
Date April 22, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 27, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Baldwin's
Date October 6, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Numisor
Date October 17, 2020
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Spink
Date October 29, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Auction World
Date October 21, 2018
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Nihon
Date December 10, 2017
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Auction World
Date January 23, 2017
Condition PF64 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2017
Condition PF63 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date April 14, 2015
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 18, 2014
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2012
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
******
