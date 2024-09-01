Halfcrown 1825 (United Kingdom, George IV)

Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 14,14 g
  • Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 2,259,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George IV
  • Denomination Halfcrown
  • Year 1825
  • Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (204) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1825 . This silver coin from the times of George IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1699 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 3,500. Bidding took place September 10, 2024.

United Kingdom Halfcrown 1825 at auction NOONANS - September 19, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date September 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
238 $
Price in auction currency 180 GBP
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1825 at auction CNG - September 18, 2024
Seller CNG
Date September 18, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
1100 $
Price in auction currency 1100 USD
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1825 at auction Spink - September 10, 2024
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1825 at auction Spink - September 10, 2024
Seller Spink
Date September 10, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1825 at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1825 at auction Auction World - July 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1825 at auction Leu - July 16, 2024
Seller Leu
Date July 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1825 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - July 10, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date July 10, 2024
Condition PF63 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1825 at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1825 at auction Heritage Eur - May 17, 2024
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1825 at auction Stack's - April 18, 2024
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1825 at auction Stack's - April 18, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date April 18, 2024
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1825 at auction Schulman - March 28, 2024
Seller Schulman
Date March 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1825 at auction St James’s - March 27, 2024
Seller St James’s
Date March 27, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1825 at auction Roxbury’s - March 22, 2024
Seller Roxbury’s
Date March 22, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1825 at auction London Coins - March 3, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1825 at auction St James’s - February 28, 2024
Seller St James’s
Date February 28, 2024
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1825 at auction Stack's - January 13, 2024
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1825 at auction Stack's - January 13, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 13, 2024
Condition PF61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1825 at auction Attica Auctions - December 10, 2023
Seller Attica Auctions
Date December 10, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1825 at auction NOONANS - November 15, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1825 at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1825 at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1825 at auction Tennants Auctioneers - October 15, 2023
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date October 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
