United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837
Halfcrown 1825 (United Kingdom, George IV)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 14,14 g
- Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 2,259,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George IV
- Denomination Halfcrown
- Year 1825
- Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint The Royal mint
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (204) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1825 . This silver coin from the times of George IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1699 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 3,500. Bidding took place September 10, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
- Attica Auctions (1)
- Auction World (4)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (9)
- CNG (4)
- Coin Cabinet (2)
- Davissons Ltd. (1)
- DNW (14)
- Eeckhout (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Felzmann (3)
- Goldberg (9)
- Grün (1)
- Heritage (28)
- Heritage Eur (6)
- Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd (1)
- Künker (8)
- Leu (1)
- London Coins (16)
- Morton & Eden (1)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)
- NOONANS (4)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich (1)
- Numismática Leilões (1)
- Numismatica Luciani (1)
- Roma Numismatics (3)
- Roxbury’s (1)
- Schulman (1)
- Sonntag (2)
- Sovereign Rarities (3)
- Spink (41)
- St James’s (4)
- Stack's (6)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (10)
- Status International (2)
- Stephen Album (1)
- Tennants Auctioneers (1)
- Teutoburger (2)
- UBS (1)
- Varesi (1)
- WAG (2)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller NOONANS
Date September 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
238 $
Price in auction currency 180 GBP
Seller CNG
Date September 18, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
1100 $
Price in auction currency 1100 USD
Seller Spink
Date September 10, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date April 18, 2024
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Schulman
Date March 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller St James’s
Date March 27, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Roxbury’s
Date March 22, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller St James’s
Date February 28, 2024
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date January 13, 2024
Condition PF61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Attica Auctions
Date December 10, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller NOONANS
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 10
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Halfcrown 1825 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search