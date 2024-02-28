United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837
Halfcrown 1825. Plain edge (United Kingdom, George IV)
Variety: Plain edge
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 14,14 g
- Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George IV
- Denomination Halfcrown
- Year 1825
- Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint The Royal mint
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1825 . Plain edge. This silver coin from the times of George IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3948 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 312,000. Bidding took place January 20, 2021.
Seller St James’s
Date February 28, 2024
Condition PF63 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
4312 $
Price in auction currency 3400 GBP
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2023
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
4800 $
Price in auction currency 4800 USD
Seller Heritage
Date January 19, 2022
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date April 29, 2019
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 22, 2017
Condition PF65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 5, 2015
Condition PF65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2014
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date February 4, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date April 19, 2012
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Goldberg
Date May 30, 2006
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Spink
Date November 30, 2005
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
