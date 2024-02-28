Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837

Halfcrown 1825. Plain edge (United Kingdom, George IV)

Variety: Plain edge

Obverse Halfcrown 1825 Plain edge - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George IV Reverse Halfcrown 1825 Plain edge - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George IV

Photo by: Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 14,14 g
  • Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George IV
  • Denomination Halfcrown
  • Year 1825
  • Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1825 . Plain edge. This silver coin from the times of George IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3948 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 312,000. Bidding took place January 20, 2021.

United Kingdom Halfcrown 1825 at auction St James’s - February 28, 2024
Seller St James’s
Date February 28, 2024
Condition PF63 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
4312 $
Price in auction currency 3400 GBP
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1825 at auction Stack's - January 15, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2023
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
4800 $
Price in auction currency 4800 USD
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1825 at auction Heritage - January 19, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date January 19, 2022
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1825 at auction London Coins - December 1, 2019
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1825 at auction Heritage - April 29, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date April 29, 2019
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1825 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 22, 2017
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 22, 2017
Condition PF65 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1825 at auction Heritage - January 5, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date January 5, 2015
Condition PF65 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1825 at auction Heritage - January 16, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2014
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1825 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - February 4, 2013
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date February 4, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1825 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - April 19, 2012
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date April 19, 2012
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1825 at auction Baldwin's - September 22, 2008
Seller Baldwin's
Date September 22, 2008
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1825 at auction Goldberg - May 30, 2006
Seller Goldberg
Date May 30, 2006
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1825 at auction Spink - November 30, 2005
Seller Spink
Date November 30, 2005
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1825 at auction Spink - March 30, 2004
Seller Spink
Date March 30, 2004
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Halfcrown 1825 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

