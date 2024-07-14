United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837
Halfcrown 1820 BP (United Kingdom, George IV)
Photo by: NOONANS
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 14,14 g
- Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,396,592
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George IV
- Denomination Halfcrown
- Year 1820
- Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint The Royal mint
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (331) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1820 with mark BP. This silver coin from the times of George IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30250 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 16,200. Bidding took place January 10, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
3482 $
Price in auction currency 550000 JPY
Seller NOONANS
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
328 $
Price in auction currency 260 GBP
Seller St James’s
Date June 5, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Schulman
Date March 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Roxbury’s
Date March 22, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 15, 2024
Condition G
Selling price
Seller St James’s
Date February 28, 2024
Condition PF64 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date February 18, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Nihon
Date December 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller NOONANS
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Spink
Date October 27, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller St James’s
Date October 19, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
