United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837

Halfcrown 1820 BP (United Kingdom, George IV)

Obverse Halfcrown 1820 BP - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George IV Reverse Halfcrown 1820 BP - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George IV

Photo by: { "ru": "NOONANS" }

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 14,14 g
  • Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,396,592

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George IV
  • Denomination Halfcrown
  • Year 1820
  • Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (331) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1820 with mark BP. This silver coin from the times of George IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30250 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 16,200. Bidding took place January 10, 2022.

United Kingdom Halfcrown 1820 BP at auction Auction World - July 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
3482 $
Price in auction currency 550000 JPY
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1820 BP at auction NOONANS - June 27, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
328 $
Price in auction currency 260 GBP
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1820 BP at auction Spink - June 26, 2024
Seller Spink
Date June 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1820 BP at auction St James’s - June 5, 2024
Seller St James’s
Date June 5, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1820 BP at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1820 BP at auction Schulman - March 28, 2024
Seller Schulman
Date March 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1820 BP at auction Roxbury’s - March 22, 2024
Seller Roxbury’s
Date March 22, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1820 BP at auction Rio de la Plata - March 15, 2024
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 15, 2024
Condition G
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1820 BP at auction St James’s - February 28, 2024
Seller St James’s
Date February 28, 2024
Condition PF64 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1820 BP at auction Heritage - February 18, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 18, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1820 BP at auction Spink - January 26, 2024
Seller Spink
Date January 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1820 BP at auction Nihon - December 10, 2023
Seller Nihon
Date December 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1820 BP at auction NOONANS - November 15, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1820 BP at auction Spink - October 27, 2023
Seller Spink
Date October 27, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1820 BP at auction Spink - October 27, 2023
Seller Spink
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1820 BP at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1820 BP at auction St James’s - October 19, 2023
Seller St James’s
Date October 19, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1820 BP at auction Baldwin's - October 18, 2023
Seller Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1820 BP at auction Baldwin's - October 18, 2023
Seller Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1820 BP at auction Baldwin's - October 18, 2023
Seller Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1820 BP at auction Tennants Auctioneers - October 15, 2023
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date October 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Halfcrown 1820 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of George IV Coins of United Kingdom in 1820 All English coins English silver coins English coins Halfcrown Numismatic auctions
