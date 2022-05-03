United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837
Coin set 1826 (United Kingdom, George IV)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Coin set 1826 . This undefined coin from the times of George IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30843 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 282,000. Bidding took place April 7, 2017.
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
110223 $
Price in auction currency 110000 CHF
Seller Spink
Date May 3, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
81235 $
Price in auction currency 65000 GBP
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller GINZA
Date November 23, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 7, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date April 10, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2007
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
For the sale of Coin set 1826 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.
