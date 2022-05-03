Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837

Coin set 1826 (United Kingdom, George IV)

Obverse Coin set 1826 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George IV Reverse Coin set 1826 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George IV

Photo by: Sincona

Specification

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George IV
  • Denomination Coin set
  • Year 1826
  • Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Coin set 1826 . This undefined coin from the times of George IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30843 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 282,000. Bidding took place April 7, 2017.

United Kingdom Coin set 1826 at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
110223 $
Price in auction currency 110000 CHF
Seller Spink
Date May 3, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
81235 $
Price in auction currency 65000 GBP
United Kingdom Coin set 1826 at auction SINCONA - November 21, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Coin set 1826 at auction Spink - September 14, 2020
Seller Spink
Date September 14, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
United Kingdom Coin set 1826 at auction GINZA - November 23, 2019
Seller GINZA
Date November 23, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 7, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Coin set 1826 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 28, 2018
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 28, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date April 10, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Coin set 1826 at auction Spink - September 26, 2007
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2007
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Coin set 1826 at auction Goldberg - September 6, 2004
Seller Goldberg
Date September 6, 2004
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

