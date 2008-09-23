United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837
Pattern 1 Shilling 1824 (United Kingdom, George IV)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George IV
- Denomination 1 Shilling
- Year 1824
- Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint The Royal mint
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Pattern 1 Shilling 1824 . This silver coin from the times of George IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2596 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 5,175. Bidding took place May 29, 2005.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Goldberg (1)
- Spink (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Shilling 1824 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search