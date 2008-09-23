Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837

Pattern 1 Shilling 1824 (United Kingdom, George IV)

Obverse Pattern 1 Shilling 1824 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George IV Reverse Pattern 1 Shilling 1824 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George IV

Photo by: Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George IV
  • Denomination 1 Shilling
  • Year 1824
  • Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Pattern 1 Shilling 1824 . This silver coin from the times of George IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2596 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 5,175. Bidding took place May 29, 2005.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Spink (1)
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1824 (Pattern) at auction Spink - September 23, 2008
Seller Spink
Date September 23, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
2969 $
Price in auction currency 1600 GBP
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1824 (Pattern) at auction Goldberg - May 31, 2005
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1824 (Pattern) at auction Goldberg - May 31, 2005
Seller Goldberg
Date May 31, 2005
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Shilling 1824 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of George IV Coins of United Kingdom in 1824 All English coins English silver coins English coins 1 Shilling Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search