Pattern 1 Shilling 1824 (United Kingdom, George IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Pattern 1 Shilling 1824 . This silver coin from the times of George IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2596 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 5,175. Bidding took place May 29, 2005.

Сondition PROOF (1) XF (1) Condition (slab) PF63 (1) Service NGC (1)