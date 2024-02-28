Pattern Halfcrown 1824. Copper (United Kingdom, George IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Pattern Halfcrown 1824 . Copper. This copper coin from the times of George IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30776 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,410. Bidding took place January 12, 2020.

Сondition PROOF (5) AU (2) XF (3) No grade (1) Condition (slab) PF66 (1) PF65 (1) PF64 (1) PF63 (2) BN (4) Service NGC (4) PCGS (1)