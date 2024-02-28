United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837
Pattern Halfcrown 1824. Copper (United Kingdom, George IV)
Variety: Copper
Photo by: Spink UK
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 13,07 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George IV
- Denomination Halfcrown
- Year 1824
- Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint The Royal mint
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Pattern Halfcrown 1824 . Copper. This copper coin from the times of George IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30776 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,410. Bidding took place January 12, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Baldwin's (1)
- DNW (1)
- Heritage (3)
- London Coins (1)
- Spink (3)
- St James’s (1)
- Stack's (1)
Seller St James’s
Date February 28, 2024
Condition PF63 BN NGC
Selling price
4312 $
Price in auction currency 3400 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2020
Condition PF66 BN NGC
Selling price
4410 $
Price in auction currency 4410 USD
Seller Spink
Date September 24, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller London Coins
Date December 2, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2018
Condition PF64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2012
Condition PF63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date September 15, 2006
Condition PF65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Halfcrown 1824 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search