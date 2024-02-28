Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837

Pattern Halfcrown 1824. Copper (United Kingdom, George IV)

Variety: Copper

Obverse Pattern Halfcrown 1824 Copper - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George IV Reverse Pattern Halfcrown 1824 Copper - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George IV

Photo by: Spink UK

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 13,07 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George IV
  • Denomination Halfcrown
  • Year 1824
  • Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Pattern Halfcrown 1824 . Copper. This copper coin from the times of George IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30776 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,410. Bidding took place January 12, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • DNW (1)
  • Heritage (3)
  • London Coins (1)
  • Spink (3)
  • St James’s (1)
  • Stack's (1)
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1824 (Pattern) at auction St James’s - February 28, 2024
Seller St James’s
Date February 28, 2024
Condition PF63 BN NGC
Selling price
4312 $
Price in auction currency 3400 GBP
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1824 (Pattern) at auction Heritage - January 13, 2020
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1824 (Pattern) at auction Heritage - January 13, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2020
Condition PF66 BN NGC
Selling price
4410 $
Price in auction currency 4410 USD
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1824 (Pattern) at auction Spink - September 24, 2019
Seller Spink
Date September 24, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1824 (Pattern) at auction DNW - April 25, 2019
Seller DNW
Date April 25, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1824 (Pattern) at auction London Coins - December 2, 2018
Seller London Coins
Date December 2, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1824 (Pattern) at auction Stack's - August 16, 2018
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1824 (Pattern) at auction Stack's - August 16, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2018
Condition PF64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1824 (Pattern) at auction Spink - March 26, 2018
Seller Spink
Date March 26, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1824 (Pattern) at auction Heritage - September 11, 2012
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1824 (Pattern) at auction Heritage - September 11, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2012
Condition PF63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1824 (Pattern) at auction Baldwin's - September 22, 2008
Seller Baldwin's
Date September 22, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1824 (Pattern) at auction Heritage - September 15, 2006
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1824 (Pattern) at auction Heritage - September 15, 2006
Seller Heritage
Date September 15, 2006
Condition PF65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1824 (Pattern) at auction Spink - November 30, 2005
Seller Spink
Date November 30, 2005
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Halfcrown 1824 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of George IV Coins of United Kingdom in 1824 All English coins English copper coins English coins Halfcrown Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search