United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837

Pattern Halfcrown 1820 (United Kingdom, George IV)

Obverse Pattern Halfcrown 1820 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George IV Reverse Pattern Halfcrown 1820 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George IV

Photo by: Baldwin's

Specification

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George IV
  • Denomination Halfcrown
  • Year 1820
  • Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Pattern Halfcrown 1820 . This undefined coin from the times of George IV. The record price belongs to the lot 611 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 2,500. Bidding took place November 30, 2005.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Spink (1)
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1820 (Pattern) at auction Baldwin's - September 22, 2008
Seller Baldwin's
Date September 22, 2008
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1820 (Pattern) at auction Spink - November 30, 2005
Seller Spink
Date November 30, 2005
Condition AU
Selling price
4312 $
Price in auction currency 2500 GBP

