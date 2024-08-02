Five Pounds 1826 (United Kingdom, George IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Five Pounds 1826 . This gold coin from the times of George IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 802 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 340,000. Bidding took place October 29, 2020.

