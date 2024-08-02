United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837
Five Pounds 1826 (United Kingdom, George IV)
Photo by: MDC Monaco
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 39,9403 g
- Pure gold (1,1775 oz) 36,6253 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage PROOF 150
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George IV
- Denomination Five Pounds
- Year 1826
- Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint The Royal mint
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (180)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Five Pounds 1826 . This gold coin from the times of George IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 802 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 340,000. Bidding took place October 29, 2020.
Seller Nihon
Date June 9, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
70186 $
Price in auction currency 11000000 JPY
Seller Goldberg
Date June 5, 2024
Condition PF63 PCGS
Selling price
85000 $
Price in auction currency 85000 USD
Seller MDC Monaco
Date May 4, 2024
Condition PF60 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date April 14, 2024
Condition PF63 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 29, 2024
Condition PF62 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Goldberg
Date January 31, 2024
Condition PF63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller GINZA
Date November 18, 2023
Condition PF62 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller St James’s
Date November 8, 2023
Condition PF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition PF63 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Nihon
Date June 11, 2023
Condition PF62 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition PF63 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 23, 2023
Condition PF63 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2023
Condition PF60 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date February 14, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Spink
Date January 15, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2023
Condition PF63 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition PF63 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
