United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837

Five Pounds 1826 (United Kingdom, George IV)

Obverse Five Pounds 1826 - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George IV Reverse Five Pounds 1826 - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George IV

Photo by: MDC Monaco

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 39,9403 g
  • Pure gold (1,1775 oz) 36,6253 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage PROOF 150

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George IV
  • Denomination Five Pounds
  • Year 1826
  • Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (180)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Five Pounds 1826 . This gold coin from the times of George IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 802 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 340,000. Bidding took place October 29, 2020.

United Kingdom Five Pounds 1826 at auction Nihon - June 9, 2024
Seller Nihon
Date June 9, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
70186 $
Price in auction currency 11000000 JPY
United Kingdom Five Pounds 1826 at auction Goldberg - June 5, 2024
Seller Goldberg
Date June 5, 2024
Condition PF63 PCGS
Selling price
85000 $
Price in auction currency 85000 USD
United Kingdom Five Pounds 1826 at auction MDC Monaco - May 4, 2024
Seller MDC Monaco
Date May 4, 2024
Condition PF60 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
United Kingdom Five Pounds 1826 at auction Auction World - April 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date April 14, 2024
Condition PF63 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
United Kingdom Five Pounds 1826 at auction Coin Cabinet - February 29, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 29, 2024
Condition PF62 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
United Kingdom Five Pounds 1826 at auction Goldberg - January 31, 2024
Seller Goldberg
Date January 31, 2024
Condition PF63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
United Kingdom Five Pounds 1826 at auction GINZA - November 18, 2023
Seller GINZA
Date November 18, 2023
Condition PF62 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
United Kingdom Five Pounds 1826 at auction St James’s - November 8, 2023
Seller St James’s
Date November 8, 2023
Condition PF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
United Kingdom Five Pounds 1826 at auction MDC Monaco - October 13, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 13, 2023
Condition PF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Five Pounds 1826 at auction Heritage - August 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition PF63 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
United Kingdom Five Pounds 1826 at auction Nihon - June 11, 2023
Seller Nihon
Date June 11, 2023
Condition PF62 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
United Kingdom Five Pounds 1826 at auction Coin Cabinet - May 28, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date May 28, 2023
Condition PF62 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Five Pounds 1826 at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition PF63 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
United Kingdom Five Pounds 1826 at auction Roma Numismatics - March 23, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 23, 2023
Condition PF63 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
United Kingdom Five Pounds 1826 at auction Künker - March 17, 2023
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2023
Condition PF60 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
United Kingdom Five Pounds 1826 at auction Sovereign Rarities - February 14, 2023
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date February 14, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
United Kingdom Five Pounds 1826 at auction Spink - January 15, 2023
Seller Spink
Date January 15, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
United Kingdom Five Pounds 1826 at auction Heritage - January 9, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2023
Condition PF63 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
United Kingdom Five Pounds 1826 at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition PF63 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
United Kingdom Five Pounds 1826 at auction St James’s - November 17, 2022
Seller St James’s
Date November 17, 2022
Condition PF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Five Pounds 1826 at auction GINZA - November 5, 2022
Seller GINZA
Date November 5, 2022
Condition PF62 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
United Kingdom Five Pounds 1826 at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 17, 2024
Condition PR63 DCAM PCGS
To auction
United Kingdom Five Pounds 1826 at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 17, 2024
Condition PF62 CAMEO NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Five Pounds 1826 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

