Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837

Gold coins Five Pounds of George IV - United Kingdom

type-coin
type-coin

Five Pounds 1826

Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1826 150 2 180
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of George IV All English coins English coins Five Pounds Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search