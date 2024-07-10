Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837

Penny 1826 (United Kingdom, George IV)

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 18 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 5,914,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George IV
  • Denomination Penny
  • Year 1826
  • Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1826 . This copper coin from the times of George IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 137 sold at the Varesi auction for EUR 85,000. Bidding took place October 8, 2016.

United Kingdom Penny 1826 at auction Baldwin's - July 10, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1826 at auction NOONANS - June 27, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
139 $
Price in auction currency 110 GBP
United Kingdom Penny 1826 at auction Goldberg - June 5, 2024
Seller Goldberg
Date June 5, 2024
Condition PF65 PCGS
Selling price
800 $
Price in auction currency 800 USD
United Kingdom Penny 1826 at auction Numismática Leilões - May 28, 2024
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1826 at auction Heritage Eur - May 17, 2024
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 17, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1826 at auction Coin Cabinet - May 16, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1826 at auction BAC - May 7, 2024
Seller BAC
Date May 7, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1826 at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - April 12, 2024
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date April 12, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1826 at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - April 12, 2024
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date April 12, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1826 at auction CoinsNB - March 30, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1826 at auction Schulman - March 27, 2024
Seller Schulman
Date March 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1826 at auction Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd - March 26, 2024
Seller Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Date March 26, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1826 at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 27, 2024
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1826 at auction Klondike Auction - March 12, 2024
Seller Klondike Auction
Date March 12, 2024
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1826 at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date February 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1826 at auction BAC - February 20, 2024
Seller BAC
Date February 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1826 at auction Heritage - February 15, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 15, 2024
Condition MS65 BN PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1826 at auction NOONANS - February 7, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date February 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1826 at auction Spink - January 26, 2024
Seller Spink
Date January 26, 2024
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1826 at auction Stack's - January 16, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2024
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1826 at auction Coin Cabinet - December 29, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 29, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price

For the sale of Penny 1826 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.

