United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837
Penny 1826 (United Kingdom, George IV)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 18 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 5,914,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George IV
- Denomination Penny
- Year 1826
- Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint The Royal mint
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (431)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1826 . This copper coin from the times of George IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 137 sold at the Varesi auction for EUR 85,000. Bidding took place October 8, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- 2020 Auctions (1)
- Ars Time (1)
- Artemide Aste (1)
- Auction World (13)
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- BAC (17)
- Baldwin's (17)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (13)
- Bertolami (1)
- Cayón (1)
- Chaponnière (1)
- CNG (10)
- Coin Cabinet (8)
- Coinhouse (1)
- CoinsNB (1)
- Creusy Numismatique (1)
- Davissons Ltd. (6)
- DNW (33)
- Downies (1)
- GINZA (2)
- Goldberg (24)
- Grün (2)
- Heritage (88)
- Heritage Eur (8)
- Herrero (1)
- HERVERA (3)
- Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd (1)
- ibercoin (2)
- Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)
- Imperial Coin (1)
- Inasta (1)
- Katz (6)
- Klondike Auction (2)
- Kricheldorf (1)
- Künker (9)
- Leu (2)
- Möller (3)
- Monedalia.es (1)
- Morton & Eden (1)
- Münzen & Medaillen (2)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)
- Nihon (1)
- Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (18)
- NOONANS (9)
- Numis.be (1)
- Numismática Leilões (2)
- Numismatica Ranieri (2)
- Numisor (2)
- NUMMUS Olomouc (1)
- Pesek Auctions (1)
- Rio de la Plata (2)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Roxbury’s (1)
- Schulman (2)
- Soler y Llach (3)
- Sovereign Rarities (4)
- Spink (51)
- St James’s (8)
- Stack's (14)
- Stephen Album (3)
- Taisei (1)
- Tennants Auctioneers (2)
- TimeLine Auctions (2)
- UBS (1)
- V. GADOURY (1)
- WAG (7)
Seller NOONANS
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
139 $
Price in auction currency 110 GBP
Seller Goldberg
Date June 5, 2024
Condition PF65 PCGS
Selling price
800 $
Price in auction currency 800 USD
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 17, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date April 12, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date April 12, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Schulman
Date March 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date February 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date February 15, 2024
Condition MS65 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller NOONANS
Date February 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Spink
Date January 26, 2024
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2024
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 21
Where to sell?
For the sale of Penny 1826 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search