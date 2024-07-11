Farthing 1826 "Type 1826-1830" (United Kingdom, George IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1826 . This copper coin from the times of George IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24698 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,380. Bidding took place April 25, 2012.

