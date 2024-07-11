Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837

Farthing 1826 "Type 1826-1830" (United Kingdom, George IV)

Obverse Farthing 1826 "Type 1826-1830" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George IV Reverse Farthing 1826 "Type 1826-1830" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George IV

Photo by: Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,75 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 6,666,240

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George IV
  • Denomination Farthing
  • Year 1826
  • Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1826 . This copper coin from the times of George IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24698 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,380. Bidding took place April 25, 2012.

United Kingdom Farthing 1826 at auction Russiancoin - July 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1826 at auction Heritage - June 9, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 9, 2024
Condition PF65 BN NGC
Selling price
480 $
Price in auction currency 480 USD
United Kingdom Farthing 1826 at auction Goldberg - June 5, 2024
Seller Goldberg
Date June 5, 2024
Condition PF65 PCGS
Selling price
340 $
Price in auction currency 340 USD
United Kingdom Farthing 1826 at auction CoinsNB - June 1, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Farthing 1826 at auction Russiancoin - May 30, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 30, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1826 at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Farthing 1826 at auction Stephen Album - April 2, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Farthing 1826 at auction Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd - March 26, 2024
Seller Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Date March 26, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1826 at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
United Kingdom Farthing 1826 at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date February 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Farthing 1826 at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
United Kingdom Farthing 1826 at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date February 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Farthing 1826 at auction Heritage - February 18, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 18, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Farthing 1826 at auction Katz - January 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Farthing 1826 at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - November 24, 2023
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 24, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Farthing 1826 at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition PF64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Farthing 1826 at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Farthing 1826 at auction Spink - October 15, 2023
United Kingdom Farthing 1826 at auction Spink - October 15, 2023
Seller Spink
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Farthing 1826 at auction Auction World - October 15, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date October 15, 2023
Condition PF66 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Farthing 1826 at auction GINZA - October 9, 2023
Seller GINZA
Date October 9, 2023
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1826 at auction Veilinghuis de Ruiter - October 6, 2023
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Farthing 1826 at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - October 6, 2023
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date October 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Farthing 1826 at auction Katz - June 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date June 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

