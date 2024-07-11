United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837
Farthing 1826 "Type 1826-1830" (United Kingdom, George IV)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4,75 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 6,666,240
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George IV
- Denomination Farthing
- Year 1826
- Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint The Royal mint
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (134)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1826 . This copper coin from the times of George IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24698 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,380. Bidding took place April 25, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Heritage
Date June 9, 2024
Condition PF65 BN NGC
Selling price
480 $
Price in auction currency 480 USD
Seller Goldberg
Date June 5, 2024
Condition PF65 PCGS
Selling price
340 $
Price in auction currency 340 USD
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date February 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date February 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date February 18, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 24, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition PF64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Spink
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller Auction World
Date October 15, 2023
Condition PF66 BN NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date October 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Farthing 1826 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
