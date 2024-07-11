United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837
Farthing 1826 "Type 1821-1826" (United Kingdom, George IV)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4,75 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 6,666,240
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George IV
- Denomination Farthing
- Year 1826
- Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint The Royal mint
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (52)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1826 . This copper coin from the times of George IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 62591 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 720. Bidding took place February 10, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Morton & Eden
Date June 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
108 $
Price in auction currency 85 GBP
Seller Inasta
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 26 EUR
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 6, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date September 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date April 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date November 18, 2022
Condition MS66 BN PCGS
Selling price
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date September 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stephen Album
Date July 12, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Farthing 1826 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
