Farthing 1826 "Type 1821-1826" (United Kingdom, George IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1826 . This copper coin from the times of George IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 62591 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 720. Bidding took place February 10, 2021.

