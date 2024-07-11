Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837

Farthing 1826 "Type 1821-1826" (United Kingdom, George IV)

Obverse Farthing 1826 "Type 1821-1826" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George IV Reverse Farthing 1826 "Type 1821-1826" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George IV

Photo by: Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,75 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 6,666,240

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George IV
  • Denomination Farthing
  • Year 1826
  • Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (52)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1826 . This copper coin from the times of George IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 62591 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 720. Bidding took place February 10, 2021.

United Kingdom Farthing 1826 at auction Russiancoin - July 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1826 at auction Morton & Eden - June 12, 2024
Seller Morton & Eden
Date June 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
108 $
Price in auction currency 85 GBP
United Kingdom Farthing 1826 at auction Russiancoin - May 30, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 30, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1826 at auction Inasta - February 8, 2024
Seller Inasta
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 26 EUR
United Kingdom Farthing 1826 at auction Veilinghuis de Ruiter - October 6, 2023
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 6, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Farthing 1826 at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - October 6, 2023
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date October 6, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Farthing 1826 at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - September 24, 2023
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date September 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Farthing 1826 at auction Heritage - August 31, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 31, 2023
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Farthing 1826 at auction Morton & Eden - July 20, 2023
Seller Morton & Eden
Date July 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1826 at auction Katz - May 13, 2023
Seller Katz
Date May 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Farthing 1826 at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - April 1, 2023
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date April 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Farthing 1826 at auction Inasta - March 8, 2023
Seller Inasta
Date March 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1826 at auction Heritage - March 2, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date March 2, 2023
Condition MS66 RB NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Farthing 1826 at auction Stack's - November 18, 2022
United Kingdom Farthing 1826 at auction Stack's - November 18, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date November 18, 2022
Condition MS66 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Farthing 1826 at auction Macho & Chlapovič - October 19, 2022
Seller Macho & Chlapovič
Date October 19, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Farthing 1826 at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - September 23, 2022
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date September 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Farthing 1826 at auction St James’s - September 21, 2022
United Kingdom Farthing 1826 at auction St James’s - September 21, 2022
Seller St James’s
Date September 21, 2022
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1826 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - September 18, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Farthing 1826 at auction Stephen Album - July 12, 2022
Seller Stephen Album
Date July 12, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Farthing 1826 at auction Inasta - June 25, 2022
Seller Inasta
Date June 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Farthing 1826 at auction CoinsNB - April 23, 2022
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Farthing 1826 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

