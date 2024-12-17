United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Shilling 1820 (United Kingdom, George III)
Photo by: NOONANS
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 5,66 g
- Pure silver (0,1683 oz) 5,2355 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 7,975,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George III
- Denomination Shilling
- Year 1820
- Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (147)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1820 . This silver coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 30677 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,819. Bidding took place January 14, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition VF25 PCGS
Selling price
630 $
Price in auction currency 630 USD
Seller Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Date November 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
57 $
Price in auction currency 45 GBP
Seller Numismatica Ranieri
Date April 1, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 21, 2024
Condition VF25 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Shilling 1820 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
