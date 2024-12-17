Shilling 1820 (United Kingdom, George III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1820 . This silver coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 30677 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,819. Bidding took place January 14, 2014.

Сondition PROOF (9) UNC (65) AU (22) XF (39) VF (6) F (2) AG (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (8) MS64 (13) MS63 (7) MS62 (9) MS61 (5) AU58 (1) VF25 (1) AG3 (1) PF65 (4) DETAILS (2) Service PCGS (18) NGC (34) ANACS (2)

Seller All companies

2020 Auctions (2)

Auction World (1)

Auctiones (1)

Aureo & Calicó (3)

Baldwin's of St. James's (3)

Busso Peus (1)

Chaponnière (2)

CNG (5)

Coin Cabinet (3)

Coins.ee (1)

Davissons Ltd. (1)

DNW (14)

Eeckhout (1)

Frankfurter (1)

GINZA (1)

Goldberg (4)

Heritage (32)

Heritage Eur (2)

Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd (2)

iNumis (1)

Karamitsos (1)

Künker (5)

London Coins (9)

Monedalia.es (1)

Naumann (1)

Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)

NOONANS (8)

Numismatica Luciani (1)

Numismatica Ranieri (1)

Numisor (1)

Pesek Auctions (1)

Rio de la Plata (2)

Sonntag (1)

Spink (7)

St James’s (1)

Stack's (4)

Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (4)

Stephen Album (2)

Teutoburger (4)

UBS (1)

WAG (10)