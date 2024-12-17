flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Shilling 1820 (United Kingdom, George III)

Obverse Shilling 1820 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III Reverse Shilling 1820 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III

Photo by: NOONANS

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 5,66 g
  • Pure silver (0,1683 oz) 5,2355 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 7,975,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George III
  • Denomination Shilling
  • Year 1820
  • Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (147)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1820 . This silver coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 30677 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,819. Bidding took place January 14, 2014.

United Kingdom Shilling 1820 at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition VF25 PCGS
Selling price
630 $
Price in auction currency 630 USD
United Kingdom Shilling 1820 at auction Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd - November 19, 2024
Seller Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Date November 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
57 $
Price in auction currency 45 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1820 at auction WAG - November 3, 2024
Seller WAG
Date November 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1820 at auction Heritage - July 18, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 18, 2024
Condition AG3 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1820 at auction NOONANS - July 11, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1820 at auction NOONANS - July 11, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1820 at auction NOONANS - July 11, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1820 at auction NOONANS - June 27, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1820 at auction NOONANS - June 27, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1820 at auction Heritage Eur - May 17, 2024
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1820 at auction NOONANS - April 16, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1820 at auction NOONANS - April 16, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1820 at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1820 at auction Numismatica Ranieri - April 1, 2024
Seller Numismatica Ranieri
Date April 1, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1820 at auction Stephen Album - January 21, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 21, 2024
Condition VF25 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1820 at auction Auctiones - December 17, 2023
Seller Auctiones
Date December 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1820 at auction WAG - December 10, 2023
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1820 at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1820 at auction NOONANS - November 15, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1820 at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1820 at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to buy?
United Kingdom Shilling 1820 at auction Stephen Album - January 26, 2025
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 26, 2025
Condition MS65 ICG
To auction
United Kingdom Shilling 1820 at auction WAG - February 16, 2025
Seller WAG
Date February 16, 2025
Condition MS65 PCGS
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Shilling 1820 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

