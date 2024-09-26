United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Shilling 1818 (United Kingdom, George III)
Photo by: AURORA
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 5,66 g
- Pure silver (0,1683 oz) 5,2355 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,342,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George III
- Denomination Shilling
- Year 1818
- Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (55)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1818 . This silver coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 65619 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,800. Bidding took place December 28, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AURORA (2)
- BAC (13)
- CNG (2)
- Davissons Ltd. (2)
- DNW (4)
- Goldberg (2)
- Heritage (4)
- Holmasto (1)
- London Coins (7)
- NOONANS (3)
- Numismatica Ars Classica (1)
- Schulman (1)
- Spink (5)
- Stack's (2)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (5)
- UBS (1)
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date December 3, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
959 $
Price in auction currency 850 CHF
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
346 $
Price in auction currency 260 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date December 29, 2022
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
123
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Shilling 1818 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search