Shilling 1818 (United Kingdom, George III)

Obverse Shilling 1818 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III Reverse Shilling 1818 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 5,66 g
  • Pure silver (0,1683 oz) 5,2355 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,342,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George III
  • Denomination Shilling
  • Year 1818
  • Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1818 . This silver coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 65619 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,800. Bidding took place December 28, 2022.

United Kingdom Shilling 1818 at auction Numismatica Ars Classica - December 3, 2024
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date December 3, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
959 $
Price in auction currency 850 CHF
United Kingdom Shilling 1818 at auction BAC - November 5, 2024
Seller BAC
Date November 5, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1818 at auction Spink - September 26, 2024
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
346 $
Price in auction currency 260 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1818 at auction AURORA - September 19, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date September 19, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1818 at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1818 at auction NOONANS - July 11, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1818 at auction NOONANS - July 11, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1818 at auction BAC - May 7, 2024
Seller BAC
Date May 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1818 at auction BAC - December 12, 2023
Seller BAC
Date December 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1818 at auction NOONANS - November 15, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1818 at auction BAC - July 25, 2023
Seller BAC
Date July 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1818 at auction BAC - January 18, 2023
Seller BAC
Date January 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1818 at auction Heritage - December 29, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date December 29, 2022
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1818 at auction Holmasto - December 17, 2022
Seller Holmasto
Date December 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1818 at auction BAC - September 7, 2022
Seller BAC
Date September 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1818 at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1818 at auction CNG - May 18, 2022
Seller CNG
Date May 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1818 at auction Schulman - April 13, 2022
Seller Schulman
Date April 13, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1818 at auction BAC - April 6, 2022
Seller BAC
Date April 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1818 at auction London Coins - March 6, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date March 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1818 at auction Stack's - January 20, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date January 20, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
For the sale of Shilling 1818 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

