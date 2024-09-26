Shilling 1818 (United Kingdom, George III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1818 . This silver coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 65619 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,800. Bidding took place December 28, 2022.

