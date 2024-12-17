United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Shilling 1816 (United Kingdom, George III)
Photo by: NOONANS
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 5,66 g
- Pure silver (0,1683 oz) 5,2355 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George III
- Denomination Shilling
- Year 1816
- Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (377) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1816 . This silver coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 29645 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 5,405. Bidding took place January 4, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
- Alexander (3)
- Auction World (5)
- Auctiones (1)
- Aurea (3)
- Aureo & Calicó (2)
- BAC (30)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (4)
- Busso Peus (1)
- Chaponnière (3)
- CNG (10)
- Coin Cabinet (6)
- Coinhouse (1)
- CoinsNB (2)
- Davissons Ltd. (5)
- DNW (15)
- Eeckhout (2)
- Felzmann (1)
- GINZA (1)
- Goldberg (19)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Heritage (92)
- Heritage Eur (5)
- HERVERA (1)
- Höhn (2)
- Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd (1)
- Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)
- Jean ELSEN (2)
- Katz (6)
- Künker (8)
- Leu (1)
- London Coins (24)
- Monedalia.es (1)
- Morton & Eden (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Münzenonline (1)
- Naumann (1)
- Niemczyk (2)
- Nihon (2)
- Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (7)
- Nomisma (1)
- NOONANS (9)
- Numis.be (2)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Numismatica Ars Classica (1)
- Numismática Leilões (1)
- Numisor (1)
- Pesek Auctions (3)
- Rauch (1)
- Rio de la Plata (2)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (1)
- SINCONA (2)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Sonntag (1)
- Sovereign Rarities (1)
- Spink (25)
- St James’s (2)
- Stack's (18)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (6)
- Stephen Album (5)
- Tauler & Fau (3)
- Teutoburger (4)
- TimeLine Auctions (2)
- UBS (1)
- WAG (5)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
140 $
Price in auction currency 110 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
600 $
Price in auction currency 600 USD
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Date November 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stack's
Date September 12, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date August 22, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date August 17, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
123 ... 18
Where to sell?
For the sale of Shilling 1816 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search