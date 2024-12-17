flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Shilling 1816 (United Kingdom, George III)

Obverse Shilling 1816 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III Reverse Shilling 1816 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III

Photo by: NOONANS

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 5,66 g
  • Pure silver (0,1683 oz) 5,2355 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George III
  • Denomination Shilling
  • Year 1816
  • Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (377) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1816 . This silver coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 29645 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 5,405. Bidding took place January 4, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Shilling 1816 at auction Spink - December 17, 2024
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
140 $
Price in auction currency 110 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1816 at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
600 $
Price in auction currency 600 USD
United Kingdom Shilling 1816 at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1816 at auction NOONANS - December 10, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date December 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1816 at auction Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd - November 19, 2024
Seller Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Date November 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1816 at auction Jean ELSEN - November 16, 2024
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date November 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1816 at auction CNG - November 6, 2024
Seller CNG
Date November 6, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1816 at auction BAC - November 5, 2024
Seller BAC
Date November 5, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1816 at auction BAC - November 5, 2024
Seller BAC
Date November 5, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1816 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 21, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1816 at auction NOONANS - October 16, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date October 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1816 at auction Coin Cabinet - September 20, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1816 at auction Stack's - September 12, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date September 12, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1816 at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1816 at auction Stack's - August 22, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 22, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1816 at auction Heritage - August 22, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 22, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1816 at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 17, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1816 at auction Auction World - July 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1816 at auction NOONANS - July 11, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1816 at auction NOONANS - June 27, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1816 at auction Höhn - June 16, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
