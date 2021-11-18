flag
Penny 1780 (United Kingdom, George III)

Obverse Penny 1780 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III Reverse Penny 1780 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 0,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0149 oz) 0,4625 g
  • Diameter 12 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George III
  • Denomination Penny
  • Year 1780
  • Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1780 . This silver coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 7664 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 40. Bidding took place November 18, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Katz (1)
  • Spink (1)
United Kingdom Penny 1780 at auction Spink - November 18, 2021
Seller Spink
Date November 18, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 40 GBP
United Kingdom Penny 1780 at auction Katz - July 4, 2019
Seller Katz
Date July 4, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Penny 1780 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

