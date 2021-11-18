flag
Penny 1770 (United Kingdom, George III)

Obverse Penny 1770 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III Reverse Penny 1770 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 0,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0149 oz) 0,4625 g
  • Diameter 12 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George III
  • Denomination Penny
  • Year 1770
  • Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1770 . This silver coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 62217 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 124. Bidding took place June 9, 2016.

Сondition
United Kingdom Penny 1770 at auction Spink - November 18, 2021
Seller Spink
Date November 18, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
