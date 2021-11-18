United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Penny 1770 (United Kingdom, George III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 0,5 g
- Pure silver (0,0149 oz) 0,4625 g
- Diameter 12 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George III
- Denomination Penny
- Year 1770
- Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1770 . This silver coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 62217 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 124. Bidding took place June 9, 2016.
