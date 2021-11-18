flag
Penny 1766 (United Kingdom, George III)

Obverse Penny 1766 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III Reverse Penny 1766 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III

Photo by: Spink UK

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 0,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0149 oz) 0,4625 g
  • Diameter 12 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George III
  • Denomination Penny
  • Year 1766
  • Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1766 . This silver coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 195 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 650. Bidding took place March 18, 2015.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Agora (1)
  • CNG (1)
  • Spink (1)
United Kingdom Penny 1766 at auction Spink - November 18, 2021
Seller Spink
Date November 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
61 $
Price in auction currency 45 GBP
United Kingdom Penny 1766 at auction Agora - January 12, 2016
Seller Agora
Date January 12, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
85 $
Price in auction currency 85 USD
United Kingdom Penny 1766 at auction CNG - October 8, 2014
Seller CNG
Date October 8, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to buy?
United Kingdom Penny 1766 at auction NOONANS - February 18, 2025
Seller NOONANS
Date February 18, 2025
Condition MS64 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Penny 1766 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
