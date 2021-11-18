United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Penny 1766 (United Kingdom, George III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 0,5 g
- Pure silver (0,0149 oz) 0,4625 g
- Diameter 12 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George III
- Denomination Penny
- Year 1766
- Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1766 . This silver coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 195 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 650. Bidding took place March 18, 2015.
For the sale of Penny 1766 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
